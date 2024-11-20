Pro Volleyball Federation & CBS Sports Announce Multi-Year Extension

November 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) News Release







Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) has announced a multi-year extension with CBS Sports, signifying a pivotal moment for women's sports. In 2025, CBS Sports Network will air up to 20 matches, featuring the PVF Championship's two semifinal matches and its final. Additionally, one PVF match will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network, marking the first time a professional volleyball match will be broadcast on national over-the-air television.

The expanded agreement, which will increase national visibility and continue building a national fanbase for the most exciting matchups in volleyball, also coincides with a surge in interest and participation in volleyball at all levels. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, volleyball now ranks as the most popular team sport among high school girls. The excitement of NCAA women's volleyball matches has turned the sport into a cultural phenomenon, with PVF and CBS Sports working to build on this momentum.

"As the only current professional volleyball league to be on national broadcast television, PVF is solidifying its place as the leading force in growing visibility for volleyball nationally, making it accessible to millions of new fans and opening doors for future sponsorships and partnerships," said Pro Volleyball Federation CEO Jen Spicher. "This expanded deal is yet another way our league is increasing visibility for the sport. In just our second season, we've expanded televised matches, added new teams, and increased the number of games played. It's thrilling to see PVF driving the national growth of volleyball and bringing the sport to a wider audience than ever before."

"PVF offers the best in women's professional volleyball, delivering exciting matches and a passionate growing fanbase," said Billy Stone, Programming, CBS Sports. "The expansion of this partnership bolsters CBS Sports' robust lineup of programming and underscores our commitment to showcasing high-level women's sports across our platforms."

The complete airing schedule for Pro Volleyball Federation, along with additional media rights partners, will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit ProVolleyball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.