Supernovas Set to Bolster Roster in Upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation Draft

November 20, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are set to welcome more talent to its roster with the upcoming Pro Volleyball Federation Draft, which is to be held on Monday, November 25 and start at 11 a.m. CST.

The Supernovas have six selections in the five-round draft with Omaha gaining an additional second-round pick from the San Diego Mojo in a trade from last season. The Supernovas have four picks in the top 20, starting with the final pick of the first round at No. 8 overall. Omaha will follow up with two picks in the second round at No. 10 and No. 15 overall. The Supernovas will select third in the third round at No. 19, sixth in round four at No. 30 and fifth in round five at No. 37.

Fans can follow the action live on the official Supernovas Draft Tracker page along with the Supernovas App and social media accounts.

The draft will also be broadcast live exclusively on the PVF's official YouTube Channel.

Following the draft, the Supernovas will be hosting a sold-out Draft Night Celebration at Hurrdat Sports Bar in La Vista. Nebraska Volleyball radio play-by-play announcer John Baylor as well as Husker National Champion and Omaha Skutt Volleyball head coach Renee Saunders will host a Draft Night Live Show, consisting of interviews with Supernovas draftees, coaches, players and front office staff. The show will be streamed live on the Supernovas YouTube page starting at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Supernovas are gearing up for the 2025 season, with training camp set to begin on Dec. 1. Omaha will open its season on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. CST against the Atlanta Vibe at the CHI Health Center for Banner Night.

With another star-loaded roster and more opportunities to see the Supernovas, fans can buy the world's hottest ticket in professional volleyball. Buy your 2025 season tickets today by clicking this link.

New for 2025 is a totally customizable, half-season ticket package. Choose any seven of the team's 14 home matches and even select different seats for each game, with prices starting as low as $14 per match.

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from November 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.