United Soccer League welcomes USL Dallas to the USL Championship

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) News Release







GARLAND, Texas - The United Soccer League and the City of Garland today announced that USL Dallas, North Texas's newest professional soccer team, will join the USL Championship for the 2027 season. The latest expansion team is set to bring high-level competition, community engagement, and exciting entertainment to Garland and the region.

"We are thrilled to bring men's professional soccer to the City of Garland and welcome USL Dallas to the USL Championship, ¬Â said Justin Papadakis, USL Deputy Chief Executive Officer & Chief Real Estate Officer. "Dallas has an incredibly passionate soccer culture, and adding a men's professional club is a natural extension of the USL's vision to grow the sport at all levels. We're confident that the partnership with USL Dallas and the City of Garland will provide significant economic benefits and contribute to a stronger, more vibrant North Texas community. ¬Â

USL Dallas is led by co-founders Matt Valentine and Sam Morton, who met on a local soccer field as children. Matt Valentine - a Dallas-based entrepreneur with over 25 years in corporate finance, capital markets, and investment strategy - will be leading the club's strategic direction across business and sporting operations. Co-founder and long-time radio executive, Sam Morton, will serve as the Chief Commercial Officer to lead the development of the club's business operations, including marketing, communications, sponsorship, merchandising, and ticketing.

"This is a dream come true for us, ¬Â said Valentine, Chairman and Co-Founder of USL Dallas. "We're committed to using this team as a platform to give back to the community, inspire young athletes, and foster a new level of excitement and unity across North Texas. ¬Â

"Soccer is the most exciting and most-watched sport in the world, ¬Â said Morton. "My goal is to establish a lasting legacy for soccer in North Texas and I want USL Dallas to be the top choice for soccer fans in the region. ¬Â

They are joined by fellow founders and friends Luther Ott and Dan McAlone. Together, they aim to create not only a competitive sports franchise, but a community-driven team dedicated to empowering young athletes, fostering youth development, and bringing the North Texas community together through the power of soccer.

Home to around 250,000 residents, Garland is a vibrant and diverse community where soccer is more than a game - it's a reflection of the city's culture. Known for its successful manufacturing legacy, Garland is also a thriving center for business innovation, home to a dynamic mix of Fortune 500 companies, startups and small businesses. As Garland continues its exciting transformation, the city aims to become a premier entertainment and experience hub for eastern DFW, making it an ideal location for USL Dallas.

USL Dallas has partnered with the City of Garland to establish a team that will bring new economic growth and entertainment to the city and the surrounding North Texas area. This partnership reflects a shared vision of creating a lasting impact through sport, community events and local engagement.

"In Garland, we want to provide the best quality of life for our residents and visitors - a destination for all to live, work and play, ¬Â said Mayor Scott LeMay. "We feel confident this opportunity will not only bring unforgettable experiences but also drive future economic growth and create connections across the community and metroplex. ¬Â

More development plans will be shared in the coming months as USL Dallas and the City of Garland engage with local fans, partners and businesses in their mission to build a community-centric club.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.