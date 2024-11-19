Detroit City FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2025 Season

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release







DETROIT - Detroit City FC has announced its first roster updates following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season. As the roster takes shape ahead of the 2025 season, more announcements will be made in the coming weeks.

The following players will be returning to Le Rouge for the 2025 season as part of already agreed and announced contracts:

Rhys Williams (M)

Alex Villanueva (D)

Dominic Gasso (M)

Carlos Saldaña (GK)

Stephen Carroll (D)

Devon Amoo-Mensah (D)

Ben Morris (F)

Options exercised:

Connor Rutz (F)

Jeciel Cedeño (F)

Player Option declined, in talks for return:

Ryan Williams (M)

Options Declined:

Elvis Amoh (F)

Daniel Espeleta (M)

James Murphy (D)

Returning to parent club:

Victor Bezerra (F)

Laurent Kissiedou (M)

Abdi Salim (D)

Each player not returning to Detroit City FC will be thanked for their contributions to the club on all social media channels in the coming days.

