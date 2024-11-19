Republic FC & Crystal Creamery Make $5,000 Donation to Sacramento Children's Home

Following the conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season, Republic FC and Indomitable Partner Crystal Creamery made a special visit to the Sacramento Children's Home last week. Along with a catered lunch courtesy of Urban Roots Brewing for the dedicated staff, the partners presented a check for $5,000 to make holiday wishes come true for individuals and families receiving care through the Children's Home.

Through the Goals for Good program, Crystal Creamery pledged $100 for every goal scored by Republic FC in 2024 and would go on to add an additional $400 to the donation.

"We greatly value our partnership with the Sacramento Republic to provide much-needed financial support in the local community. The Sacramento Children's Home has long been an excellent resource in the region and a very worthy recipient of our Goals for Good effort," said Brian Carden, Crystal Creamery's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. He added, "Partnering with the Republic is a great fit for our company's long-time support for athletics in the Central Valley and Northern California. Whether it is participating in a soccer camp or enjoying our ice cream at a game, we all benefit from the presence and success of the Sacramento Republic."

In addition to the Sacramento Republic, Crystal Creamery is also a partner with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and sponsors high school sports through the Sac-Joaquin Section, the Central Section, the North Coast Section and North Section. Through this effort, Crystal Creamery supports more than 300,000 student athletes attending nearly 600 high schools in Central and Northern California stretching from Bakersfield north to the Oregon border and from Pacific coast to the Nevada border. Crystal Creamery also sponsors the Sacramento River Cats, the Modesto Nuts and the Stockton Ports.

"We are grateful for the support and involvement of our partner Crystal Creamery," said Kevin Burdick, Republic FC Director of Community Investment. "Their longstanding commitment to supporting the community is a value that is also an integral part of our identity - and Goals for Good is just one example of how we can continue to work together to make an impact."

