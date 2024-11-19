Eric Dick Named Goalkeeper of the Year

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC goalkeeper Eric Dick was announced this afternoon as the USL Championship Goalkeeper of the Year, the league's top annual honor for the position.

Dick was outstanding in his first season with the Riverhounds after signing as a free agent. The shot stopper was first in the Championship with a 0.69 goals-against average and a .791 save percentage, while also tying for the league lead with 14 shutouts.

The Hounds' goalkeeper received 49 percent of the vote for the award, voted upon by club officials and media members, to finish ahead of fellow finalists Danny Vitiello of Sacramento Republic FC and Renan Ribeiro of Hartford Athletic. By winning Goalkeeper of the Year, Dick swept the league's postseason honors for goalkeepers in 2024 - Goalkeeper of the Year, Golden Glove (lowest GAA) and First Team All-USL.

"I'm honored and grateful to receive this award. First, I must congratulate Danny and Renan for outstanding seasons and all of the goalkeepers that make up one heck of a talented USL Goalkeepers' Union," Dick said. "I truly give all the glory to God, for it is through him and for him that I play the game."

Dick came to the Riverhounds after spending the past two seasons under contract with Minnesota United FC of MLS. A former first-round MLS draft pick by Sporting Kansas City, Dick also spent time with the Columbus Crew, but this season represented his first run as a regular starter since 2018-19 when he was on loan with former USL Championship club Swope Park Rangers.

He shined with the opportunity, starting 26 matches and making 68 saves - the most by a Hounds goalkeeper since 2012 - also setting the club's single-season shutouts record and helping the Hounds allow a league-low 28 goals.

According to advanced metrics by Opta, Dick also had a league-best 10.44 Goals Prevented with just 18 goals allowed while facing an Expected Goals on Target Conceded mark of 28.44. That helped the Hounds clinch their seventh consecutive USL Championship Playoffs berth, extending the longest such run in club history.

"My name may be on the award, but it should simply read 'Riverhounds.' The front office, coach Bob Lilley and the rest of the coaching staff took a chance on me. My GK coach, Jon Busch, along with Jacob (Randolph) and Gabriel (Perrotta) made up the best dang GKU in the league," Dick said. "I'm also thankful to the athletic training staff and strength staff for keeping myself and everyone healthy and strong."

Dick continued: "My teammates, who were the ones doing the hard work, running around, cutting out far more chances than those that ever got to me. They made my job so easy by being the best defense in the USL. I am an extension of them all. And a final thanks to our amazing fans who stood by us all year. You made Highmark Stadium a party all season long!"

United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 19, 2024

