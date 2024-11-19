Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 2025 Roster Decisions

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club has announced its end-of-season roster decisions ahead of the 2025 USL Championship campaign. As of now, seven players from the 2024 squad are primed for a return to Seaside.

The following players have guaranteed contracts for the 2025 season: Luther Archimède, Morey Doner, Mobi Fehr, and Carlos Guzmán. In addition, Monterey Bay FC exercised contract options on Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, and Adrian Rebollar.

The following players are entering free agency: Jerry Ayon, Chase Boone, Ryan Dieter, Alex Dixon, Max Glasser, Michael Gonzalez, Kai Greene, Miguel Guerrero, Diego Gutiérrez, Carlos Herrera, Alex Lara, Jesse Maldonado, Walmer Martínez, Anthony Orendain, Grant Robinson, Antony Siaha, Tristan Trager, and Christian Volesky. For select out-of-contract players, conversations to remain with the club are ongoing.

Monterey Bay FC roster as of November 19 is listed alphabetically by position below:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Morey Doner, Carlos Guzmán

Midfielders: Mobi Fehr, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Luther Archimède

