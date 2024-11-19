Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica Men's National Team for CONCACAF Nations League
November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been selected to Jamaica's 23-man roster for its upcoming Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches against the United States.
Waite and the Reggae Boyz will first host the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Kingston, Jamaica before traveling to St. Louis' Energizer Park for the reverse fixture on Monday, Nov. 18.
Jamaica Men's National Team Schedule
Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Leg 1
Jamaica vs U.S.
Thursday, November 14, 6 p.m. MT
Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica
Watch: TNT, TruTV, Universo
Stream: Max, Peacock
Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Leg 2
U.S. vs Jamaica
Monday, November 18, 6 p.m. MT
Energizer Field, St. Louis, Missouri
Watch: TNT, TruTV, Universo
Stream: Max, Peacock
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 19, 2024
- Republic FC & Crystal Creamery Make $5,000 Donation to Sacramento Children's Home - Sacramento Republic FC
- Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica Men's National Team for CONCACAF Nations League - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Eric Dick Named Goalkeeper of the Year - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Switchbacks Host USL Championship Final at Weidner Field - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Announces 2025 Roster Decisions - Monterey Bay FC
- Detroit City FC Announces Initial Roster Decisions Ahead of the 2025 Season - Detroit City FC
- United Soccer League welcomes USL Dallas to the USL Championship - USL
- Rhode Island FC Launches "Never Say Die" Partial Plans for 2025 Season - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Locomotive FC Stories
- Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica Men's National Team for CONCACAF Nations League
- El Paso Locomotive FC Appoint Ray Saari as Technical Director
- El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera Signs Contract Extension for 2025
- El Paso Locomotive FC Close out 2024 Season on the Road at Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Clinch Second Consecutive USL Academy Finals Berth