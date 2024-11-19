Jahmali Waite Called up by Jamaica Men's National Team for CONCACAF Nations League

November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC goalkeeper Jahmali Waite has been selected to Jamaica's 23-man roster for its upcoming Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal matches against the United States.

Waite and the Reggae Boyz will first host the U.S. on Thursday, Nov. 14 in Kingston, Jamaica before traveling to St. Louis' Energizer Park for the reverse fixture on Monday, Nov. 18.

Jamaica Men's National Team Schedule

Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Leg 1

Jamaica vs U.S.

Thursday, November 14, 6 p.m. MT

Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Watch: TNT, TruTV, Universo

Stream: Max, Peacock

Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Leg 2

U.S. vs Jamaica

Monday, November 18, 6 p.m. MT

Energizer Field, St. Louis, Missouri

Watch: TNT, TruTV, Universo

Stream: Max, Peacock

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.