Switchbacks Host USL Championship Final at Weidner Field
November 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Switchbacks will host the 2024 USL Championship Finals at Weidner Field.
This will be the first time in club history that the Colorado Springs Switchbacks have made it to the USL Championship Finals. The 2024 season has marked the fourth consecutive berth in the USL Championship playoffs for the team.
The Switchbacks have ended their regular season as the 2nd seed with 52 points, which is the highest the club has ever finished in its respective conference. With ending in second, it guaranteed the team a home-field advantage for the first two rounds of playoffs but now has given the Switchbacks the advantage for all 2024 playoff matches.
For the Western Conference Quarterfinals on November 2nd the Switchbacks battled against the Oakland Roots, ending with a victory of 2-0. The following week, the team moved on to the Western Conference Semifinals on November 10th, battling Orange County SC, ending in extra time with another Switchbacks win (2-1).
Last Saturday night, November 16th, the team moved on to the Western Conference Finals at home, first time in club history, going against the Las Vegas Lights. The Switchbacks won with a score of 1-0, making them the 2024 Western Conference Champions.
Since the second seed in the Eastern Conference (Charleston Battery), has fallen in the Eastern Conference Finals to Rhode Island, the Switchbacks have earned the home-field advantage in the 2024 USL Championship Final.
Don't miss out on a home playoff experience at Weidner Field for the USL Championship Finals on November 23rd against Rhode Island FC with kickoff set for 10:00 am!
