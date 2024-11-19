Rhode Island FC Launches "Never Say Die" Partial Plans for 2025 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Today, Rhode Island FC released limited-time, five and 10-game ticket plans for its inaugural season at the Stadium at Tidewater Landing in 2025, celebrating its "Never Say Die" attitude that has fueled a historic playoff run in the team's inaugural season. The exclusive offer, which runs through this week only, gives fans the chance to watch the defending Eastern Conference Champions take the field in their brand-new, state-of-the-art stadium for as low as $105.

After the Ocean State club made history as the first-ever club to win the Eastern Conference in its first year, fans will have the opportunity to experience RIFC's "Never Say Die" attitude and be a part of club history for the most affordable ticket pricing currently available, with guaranteed access to the inaugural home opener and Eastern Conference banner-raising ceremony included as part of the package. 5-Game Plan Holders will receive tickets to the first five games at The Stadium at Tidewater landing, while 10-Game Plan Holders will have the opportunity to select an additional five games of their choice from the remaining schedule.

As valued multi-game package holders, purchasers will have access to ticket exchange opportunities, as well as a personal RIFC Service Representative to help answer any questions and make the fan experience as seamless as possible. Additionally, interest-free payment plans are available, and 10-Game Plan Holders will also receive an exclusive gift from RIFC. However, only those with Never Say Die partial plans will also receive a free, limited-edition Never Say Die Tee, a $20 value!

Looking to continue its historic inaugural season and become the second team in USL Championship history to win the final in its first season, Rhode Island FC will travel to Weidner Field on Saturday, Nov. 23, to take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in the 2024 USL Championship Final. The nationally-televised game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET on CBS. Official RIFC Watch Party details for the historic game will be announced in the coming days.

