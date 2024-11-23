Shawn Liotta Announced as Wilkes-Barre Head Coach

November 23, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Wilkes-Barre News Release







The Wilkes-Barre Arena Football Team has made an exciting hire for their debut season in 2025. Shawn Liotta has been hired as the first head coach in team history and brings a wealth of experience to Diamond City.

Coach Liotta has a long history of success in the fifty-yard game and at the high school level as well. He has worked for numerous schools in Pennsylvania and, most recently, at Burrell High School for the past several years. Additionally, he was instrumental as the Director of Coaching for Fan Controlled Football. Liotta's coaching experiences span NCAA, indoor football, high school, and beyond. His work as an offensive innovator also led to him writing a best-selling book on his up-tempo, no-huddle offense, "No Huddle No Mercy."

"I am excited for the opportunity to bring back championship-level Arena Football back to Wilkes-Barre. I am excited about the vision owner Matt Rowland has for this franchise and the direction of Arena Football One," said Shawn Liotta. "We will bring a high-flying explosive offense that will light up the scoreboard each week, and we will be committed to making a positive impact in the community."

Throughout his career, Liotta has emphasized the no-huddle offense, and his teams have seen success as a result of that emphasis. Liotta-coached teams have set multiple league scoring records.

During his tenure with the Erie Explosion, he compiled a 62-34 record that included two league championships. As the Explosion moved across multiple leagues, Liotta showed an ability to adapt, win, and succeed at every level. He is known for his up-tempo offense and ability to elevate players through his coaching. He has coached multiple players who have signed up with higher-level leagues and gone on to successful careers.

Liotta's deep roots in Pennsylvania should excite Northeast Pennsylvania football fans. He understands what football means in Nepa and what arena football returning to Wilkes-Barre means as well. This is an exciting time for football fans in Northeast Pennsylvania. Arena football is back in a big way, and I can't wait to see our fans pack the house each week," said Liotta.

There is excitement surrounding Liottta joining the head coaching ranks in Arena Football One this season. Fans are excited, and so is AF1 Director of Football Operations Gary Compton. Compton said, "I am super excited about this hire. Shawn brings a long history of success to AF1. It will be exciting to watch him build the program in Wilkes-Barre as the head coach.

Wilkes-Barre Owner Matt Rowland also said, "The appointment of Shawn Liotta as head coach signals a promising era for the Wilkes-Barre Arena Football Team. With his wealth of experience and strategic mindset, the team is poised for a successful future, and fans can look forward to an exciting season ahead."

With his decades of coaching experience and growing the fifty-yard game, Shawn Liotta is a strong hire who will be looking to provide instant success for Wilkes-Barre in a tough East Division. Liotta will go head-to-head with three teams that made the playoffs in their previous league, including the Albany Firebirds, who made a championship game appearance. Liotta and Wilkes-Barre will be ready.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks, Liotta will begin signing players and rounding out his coaching staff for the 2025 AF1 season. There is a growing excitement in Wilkes-Barre and Northeast Pennsylvania for this arena football season. Wilkes-Barre will open their season at home, hosting the Nashville Kats the weekend of March 14.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from November 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.