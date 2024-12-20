Mavericks to Ignite Arena Football in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

December 20, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks News Release







Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, PA - Arena football is coming to Northeastern Pennsylvania, and the team ready to ignite the passion is the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks. The franchise, set to compete in the Arena Football One (AF1) league, officially announced its team name today.

The name "Mavericks" embodies the spirit of independence, daring, and a relentless pursuit of victory. It reflects the team's commitment to playing an exciting, unconventional brand of football that will captivate fans throughout the region.

"We wanted a name that reflects the energy and excitement we plan to bring to the arena," said team owner Matt Rowland. "The Mavericks represent a bold, fearless approach to the game, and we're confident this team will embody that spirit on the field. We're eager to bring a thrilling new entertainment option to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton community."

"We are thrilled to welcome the Mavericks to the league, said AF1 Commissioner Jeff Fisher "This is a vibrant community with passionate sports fans, and we know they will embrace the exciting brand of football that the Mavericks will bring to the arena. We look forward to a successful inaugural season."

More details about the team, including the official logo, colors, and home venue, will be announced in the coming weeks.

