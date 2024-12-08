Wilkes-Barre Tryout Set

December 8, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Wilkes-Barre News Release







Arena Football is returning to Northeast Pennsylvania in March 2025, and here is your opportunity to play professional Arena Football. The Wilkes-Barre franchise of Arena Football One will be conducting an open workout on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the Misericordia University Sports Dome to sign prospects for the 2025 season. This will be the only open tryout opportunity hosted for the 2025 season, and space is limited to the first 75 athletes registered. Athletes can register at Play4WB.com.

Tryout Date: Saturday, January 4, 2025

Tryout Time: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

(Registration 11:00 am - 12:00 pm)

Location: Misericordia University Sports Dome

301 Lake Street, Dallas PA 18612

Registration: $60 registration fee if pre-registered by 12-20-24, $100 registration fee after that date. Workout is limited to the first 75 athletes registered. Athletes can register at Play4WB.com

This is a professional, non-contact evaluation workout. All athletes must be 18 years of age. Athletes will be tested in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, broad jump, and individual position skill/agility sessions. Wilkes-Barre Head Coach Shawn Liotta and his coaching staff will conduct the tryout and may sign deserving players to contracts for the 2025 Arena Football season immediately following the tryout. This workout is open to the following positions: QB, WR, RB, OL, DL, LB, DB, and K. For more information and to secure your spot in the camp, visit Play4WB.com

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.