Arizona Bandits to Hold Skills Testing

December 8, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Arizona Bandits News Release







The Arizona Bandits will be holding an NFL Combine Style Testing on December 28, 2024. Each athlete will receive results from individual Skill Drills, Comps, 4v4, and any other athletic or performance testing as well.

This is for athletes only and is a closed Practice. Contact the Bandits for more information.

Tryout Date: Saturday, December 28, 2024

Tryout Time: 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

(Registration 10:00 am - 11:00 am)

Location: Pinnacle High School

3535 E. Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ, 85050

Registration: $50 registration fee if pre-registered by 12/27/2024. That will increase to $75 for registration on the day of the tryout.

You have been messaging asking us for an opportunity to join the Arizona Bandits, well here you go.... We will be having NFL Combine Style Testing each athlete will get results, Individual Skill Drills, Comps, 4v4 on Field, etc. This for athletes ONLY and is a CLOSED Practice. pic.twitter.com/vD3ac2vsp5

- Arizona Bandits (@AZBanditsAF1) December 8, 2024

