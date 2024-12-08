Oregon Lightning to Host Open Tryout December 14-15

December 8, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Oregon Lightning News Release







The Oregon Lightning Open tryout, set for December 14 to December 15, is an exciting opportunity for aspiring players to join the professional arena football team. Over these two action-packed days, participants will showcase their skills through rigorous drills, competitive scrimmages, and evaluations by the coaching staff. This is a chance not only to display talent on the field but also to immerse in the fast-paced world of arena football.

The Oregon Lightning is committed to discovering and developing the best talent, making this tryout a pivotal moment for those looking to take their game to the professional level. Don't miss your shot to be part of the Lightning's electrifying journey!

The Lightning are featuring a two-day tryout that will include athletic evaluations and a scrimmage as players vie to make the 2025 Oregon Lightning team.

Tryout Date: Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15

Tryout Time: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

(Registration 11:00 am - 12:00 pm)

Location: Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center

3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, Oregon 97756

Registration: $130 for the two day tryout or $65 for one day. Tryout fee includes meals and stay overnight as well.

REGISTER HERE: https://www.theoregonlightning.com/tryout-registration

