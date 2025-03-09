Arizona Bandits Cease Operations for 2025 Season

March 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Arizona Bandits News Release







It is with great disappointment that the Arizona Bandits announce that our AF1 2025 season will not move forward. Due to a lack of sponsorship support we would not be able to meet our financial obligations to our players, coaches, and partners so we made the incredibly difficult decision to shut the team down for this season.

We would like thank our supporters, burgeoning fan base, and sponsors who were willing to take a chance on an expansion team in a startup arena football league and also apologize to them for being unable to fulfill our collective vision. Also a big thank you to AF1 and Jerry Kurz for the support as we wish the league nothing but success moving forward!

We will regroup and come back stronger!

