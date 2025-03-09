Corpus Christi Tritons Playbook: Week 0

March 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Corpus Christi Tritons News Release







The Corpus Christi Tritons' early season looks different after some schedule changes. We chatted with Head Coach Johnny Anderson to see how he and the team are staying ready and navigating the change.

Week 1 Opponent

It is unclear who the Tritons first opponent of the season will be. According to the Tritons' website, it will be the Salina Liberty who is also their week two opponent. However, Coach Anderson has said that that is not final. Going into the next week of practice, they will be preparing for anything.

"We're going to play who we're going to play."

Roster Moves

The Tritons made large cuts coming out of training camp, but that is not the end of their roster moves. Coach made it clear that there are many options out there, including players who were cut after other teams' training camps. The team is keeping options open and are focused on anything that could be beneficial to the team. [Transactions]

"All these other teams made cuts during camp. Some cuttable players out there that, unfortunately, didn't fit other coaches' schemes that could possibly fit ours."

Two-Way Players

Arena Football has a long tradition of Ironman-style play, and although it is not written into the rulebook this year, we will see some two-way play out of the Tritons. For Coach Anderson, it is a tool. Several players will likely see time on both sides of the ball for various reasons: giving other guys a break, advantageous matchups, filling in for injured players, etc.

"You never know how this game goes. Somebody goes down. You didn't dress enough receivers, but you have a DB that can play receiver."

