How to Play Arena Fantasy Football: Where to Play, Strategies, and More

March 9, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Are you looking to take your AF1 fandom to the next level? Good news, you can! With AF1 fantasy football from AltFantasySports, you can dive in and get to know the players better than ever as they perform for your fantasy football team! Let's take a look at where to play AF1 Fantasy Football, how to play, some strategies, and more!

Where to play AF1 Fantasy Football

If you've followed along with AF1, you already know they've partnered with AltFantasySports. However, what is AltFantasySports? AltFantasy has been the home for off-beat sports and different leagues since 2019. From UFL, CFL, and now AF1, they've let you play fantasy football in those leagues you can't always find a way to play in.

Who doesn't love fantasy football? In any league, it elevates not only viewing pleasure but the entire intensity of the game! Having a site that keeps track of all the player stats on your team for AF1 makes playing fantasy football easy. Before you get started, sign up for AltFantasySports here and get ready to create your league!

How To Play AF1 Fantasy Football

If you've played any type of fantasy football before, you can play AF1 fantasy football. After you sign up on AltFantasySports it's easy to create a league. The AltFantasySports website is very user-friendly for setting up your leagues. I recommend grabbing four to six of your buddies to get your league going.

The defaulted positions are set up as one quarterback, two running backs, two wide receivers, one flex spot, a kicker, and a defense. Personally, I'd drop the kicker and defense spots and add another flex spot. This is an offensive-driven league, let your fantasy football team be offensive-driven as well. The default setting also sets you up for four bench spots

After that, you'll need to decide on your scoring. The site defaults you to standard scoring which includes six points per rushing or receiving touchdowns, four points for a passing touchdown. It also has the standard one point per ten rushing/receiving yards, and one point per 25 passing yards.

This is 50-yard ball, so you can play with toning down some of the yardage settings if you want, or you can go for high-scoring battles with your buddies. The customizability on the AltFantasySports website gives you a truly unique AF1 fantasy football experience!

AF1 Fantasy Football Draft Strategies

If you've never played arena ball fantasy football, it's very different from your typical fantasy football. However, it is definitely a blast to play. With high-scoring and fast-paced offenses, following your AF1 fantasy football team is about to become a very fun addiction.

However, how should you approach your draft? With the possibility of games scoring anywhere in the 80-100 points, you'll want to build your team with the players that have the best chance to score. When your Round 1 pick rolls around, in my opinion, you have to grab a quarterback.

Every player is important in football. However, much like other leagues, the quarterback position is where it all starts and ends. Which quarterback you pick is entirely up to who you think is going to excel the best. However, it's not a bad idea to pick somebody who has experience in arena ball.

The next thing I'm doing in the draft is to handcuff my quarterback with a wide receiver. This may influence my decision on which quarterback I take as well. Per AltFantasySports, the top fantasy football prospect at wide receiver is veteran Darius Prince. Those familiar with arena ball are very familiar with Prince and his talent at the game.

For me, if I plan on targeting Prince, then I want to target his quarterback as well. It's looking like that's going to be Fred Payton, Jr. When the AF1 reporter Tyler Bell spoke with Coach Johnny Anderson and asked about quarterbacks, he spoke highly of Payton, Jr.

Another AF1 Fantasy Football Strategy

I've got one more AF1 fantasy football strategy to leave you with. It's okay to wait until a week or two into the season, or to redraft, if you've never played arena ball fantasy football before. Luckily, AltFantasySports lets you do everything in fantasy football you can do in other leagues. This includes adds/drops from the waivers and changing your team around.

However, if you're unsure or haven't done your research, it's okay to get a week or two of data. Watch the games on EvergreenNOW and get familiar with the players and coaches. Check out the AF1 website and get updates on each team throughout the week. Do research on the players to give yourself and advantage. Most importantly though, have fun. AF1 is set to be a blast if you've never watched before, and adding fantasy football to the mix will make it even more fun.

Good luck everyone, and enjoy the season! Check back to AF1's Website often for updates and news!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.