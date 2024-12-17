Chad DeGrenier Named Arizona Bandits Head Coach

December 17, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Arizona Bandits News Release







The Arizona Bandits have named Chad DeGrenier as the first head coach in team history. DeGrenier brings an extensive coaching history and arena football playing experience to Arizona. He has worked and played for multiple teams in the 50-yard game and had success at multiple levels as well. These skills and experiences translated to the high school ranks, where he built a reputation as a coach and leader.

Working for the expansion Arizona Bandits will be a challenge that DeGrenier is well-suited for. Arena fans in Arizona should be excited for DeGrenier to take the helm of a Bandits team that features arena veterans and newcomers alike. With one of the most prolific passers in the history of the 50-yard game, Charles McCullum, and defensive game wreckers like Michael Badejo and Jeremiah Spicer, the Bandits are primed to make their mark on Arena Football One.

Chad DeGrenier is a dynamic force in the football world-a coach, educator, and mentor whose impact extends far beyond the field. As the Head Football Coach at Mesa High School in Arizona and a dedicated physical education teacher, Chad seamlessly combines leadership, passion, and a remarkable athletic legacy to inspire the next generation of athletes. Football is in his DNA-his father played professionally for the New Orleans Saints-and Chad has carved out his storied path as a player, coach, and role model.

Chad's athletic journey began with extraordinary opportunities. After a standout high school career, he was scouted by the San Diego Padres organization to play professional baseball; however, his heart belonged to football. He played quarterback at Washington State University, where he showcased his talent and deep passion for the game at the Division I level. In addition, he earned All-American honors during his college career, highlighting his success and versatility as a collegiate athlete. Chad graduated from Washington State University in 1996 and earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University.

From 1998 to 2004, Chad showcased his talents in the Arena Football League, playing for the Arizona Rattlers and Carolina Cobras. During his professional playing career, he also launched his 20-year journey as a coach and physical education teacher-a true reflection of his dedication to shaping young minds on and off the field. Today, Chad brings that same passion and energy to Mesa High School, where he teaches and leads the varsity football program with unwavering commitment.

Chad's coaching accolades are nothing short of spectacular. In 2006, he led Cactus Shadows High School to a perfect 15-0 record, an Arizona state record, and a State Championship. His incredible leadership earned him the Arizona Cardinals Coach of the Year and the MaxPreps National Coach of the Year.

In 2008, as Offensive Coordinator for the Arizona Adrenaline, Chad led his team to an impressive 11-4 record and a trip to the semifinals. The following year, he took on the dual roles of General Manager and Head Coach for the Utah Thunder arena team. In his debut season, he guided the team to a remarkable 12-3 record and another semifinal appearance, solidifying his reputation as a transformative leader in the 50-yard game.

Chad's unwavering love for the game and his ability to inspire excellence have remained his defining traits. Whether building championship teams, mentoring student-athletes, or teaching in the classroom, Chad DeGrenier continues to set the gold standard for leadership, passion, and success.

