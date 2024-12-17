VICE TV Becomes Home of Arena Football One "Sunday Nights in the Arena"

December 17, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Chicago, IL - Arena Football One (AF1) today announces a new broadcast partnership with VICE Sports, making VICE TV the exclusive home for "Sunday Nights in the Arena," a weekly live prime-time broadcast kicking off March 16th.

"Having a consistent live broadcast window for the League is a huge step for us," said AF1 CEO, Jerry Kurz. "We are grateful for VICE TV's belief in the product that we will put on the field and the entertainment value we offer. This partnership with VICE TV will elevate our league to new heights and introduce our brand of fast-paced, high-scoring football to millions of viewers."

"VICE Media recently announced the launch of VICE Sports on VICE TV, a nightly prime-time programming block debuting early next year that will feature sports-themed docuseries, programs, events, and podcasts," said Pete Gaffney, President of VICE TV. "Everyone at VICE TV is excited to add live AF1 action to our spring prime-time schedule. The addition of AF1 fits our goal to feature compelling, provocative, original programming that will resonate with and grow VICE TV's already young audience."

Viewers will be treated to this weekly live showcase of the league's top teams and star players, and fans can expect thrilling matchups, innovative camera angles, and insightful commentary from industry experts.

"Our football operations team is working diligently to revise the game calendar to ensure our exciting matchups align perfectly with VICE TV's live prime-time Sunday night slot," said Commissioner Jeff Fisher. "This is a great problem to have, and we are eager to showcase the 50-yard game with such a great partner."

The weekly exposure on VICE TV will also benefit the league's corporate partners, who can elevate their brand alongside Arena Football One with a consistent broadcast viewing block. "Having a consistent live Sunday night timeslot on VICE TV is a game-changer for our corporate partners," said Jared Widman, AF1 President of Business Operations & CSO. "The prime-time exposure will significantly enhance their brand visibility and ability to reach a wider audience."

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from December 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.