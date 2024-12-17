December 17 Transactions Update

December 17, 2024 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







The work of building for the 2025 Arena Football season continues! Our teams continue to sign talented players as we prepare for our debut season in 2025. Here is the December 17 Transactions Update.

The following players have signed letters of intent (LOI) for the 2025 AF1 season.

Joel Galvan Corpus Christi OL

Jake Jackson SW Kansas OL

Michael Badejo Arizona DL

