Ed Hervey Named Elks Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager

November 19, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ed Hervey celebrates Edmonton's 2015 Grey Cup championship

EDMONTON - The architect of Edmonton's 2015 Grey Cup championship team is returning home.

Ed Hervey is the new Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager of the Edmonton Elks, the Club announced Tuesday. Hervey and Elks President and CEO Chris Morris will address the media Wednesday morning at Commonwealth Stadium.

A 15-year veteran of CFL front offices, Hervey rejoins the EE after four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, including last season as general manager. It was his third stint as a CFL GM, after four seasons in Edmonton (2013-2016) and two seasons with the BC Lions (2018-2019).

Hervey played the entirety of his eight-year CFL career (1999-2006) with Edmonton, suiting up in 188 CFL games before transitioning into a scouting role with the Green and Gold in 2007.

The Los Angeles, Cali. native ascended to general manager with the Esks in 2013, building a team that went 14-4 in 2015 and captured Grey Cup 103 with a 26-20 win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

"Ed embodies the core values that I'm looking for in Edmonton," Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. "He's a man with a tremendous amount of integrity, who believes in consistency and continuity. He brings a wealth of experience working as a general manager in this league, but also understands the importance of innovating as we strive to be Grey Cup champions."

