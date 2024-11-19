Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines Named 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year

November 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Women's Soccer League announced today that Orlando Pride Head Coach Seb Hines has been named the 2024 NWSL Coach of the Year.

Hines oversaw a record-breaking season for the Pride, helping Orlando to a league-best record of 18-2-6 after scoring a club-record 46 goals while allowing just 20, tied for the lowest conceded goals in the league this year.

The Wetherby, England, native became the all-time winningest coach in Pride history with a 31-30-12 record and led the Pride to the most points in a season (60), most wins in a season (18), longest win streak (8) and longest unbeaten streak (23 in a single season, 24 total), all NWSL records. After a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit on October 6, Hines and the Pride secured the first-ever NWSL trophy for the club, the NWSL Shield.

Hines, who took over in June 2022 as the Pride's interim head coach, helped lead the team to its first playoff appearance since 2017. The Pride went on to win the opening match of the postseason, a 4-1 result in the quarterfinals over the Chicago Red Stars, serving as the Club's first playoff win. The team followed that up with a 3-2 win over the Kansas City Current in the semifinal round, securing the team's first-ever NWSL Championship appearance.

The list of finalists was decided after a preliminary round of voting by  owners, general managers, coaches, players and media. The finalists were then voted on by fans, owners, general managers, coaches, players and media.

The Pride booked their place in the 2024 NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, and will now face the No. 2 Washington Spirit on Saturday, Nov. 23, at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City. The championship match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.