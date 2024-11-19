Bay FC Signs Forward Penelope Hocking to Three-Year Contract Extension

November 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







San Francisco - Bay FC today announced that the club has signed forward Penelope Hocking to a three-year contract extension. The agreement keeps Hocking with the club through 2027, with options for 2028 and 2029 seasons.

Hocking joined Bay FC in August from the Chicago Red Stars before the close of the summer transfer window. Hocking appeared in each of Bay FC's final eight regular season matches (three starts). In her club debut, she recorded the assist on the game-winning goal - a 1-0 victory against Racing Louisville on Sept. 7. Hocking made her NWSL postseason debut during the campaign as well, making a substitute appearance against the Washington Spirit on Nov. 10, registering the assist on Bay FC's first playoff goal.

Before she arrived at Bay FC, Hocking tallied four goals and one assist with the Chicago Red Stars in 13 regular season matches in 2024. The seventh overall pick by Chicago in the 2023 NWSL Draft, Hocking appeared in 29 regular season matches (26 starts) for Chicago across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, tallying seven goals and two assists.

At the collegiate level, Hocking played four seasons at USC and one at Penn State, amassing 95 appearances, 61 goals and 33 assists for her college career. With USC from 2018-21, she totaled 54 goals, became the Trojans all-time leading goal scorer in her final season and twice earned All-American honors. With the Nittany Lions in 2022, Hocking tallied seven scores and 11 assists, earning All-Big Ten and First Team All-North Region recognition.

