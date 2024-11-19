Angel City Football Club Announces NYX Professional Makeup as New Multi-Year Sleeve Sponsor

November 19, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

LOS ANGELES - Angel City Football Club (ACFC) is thrilled to announce that NYX Professional Makeup, a Founding-Level Partner and the exclusive makeup of ACFC, will now be featured on the home and away kit sleeves for multiple years, beginning with the 2025 NWSL season. As the first makeup brand to invest in a soccer team, NYX Professional Makeup is expanding its commitment to women's sports and ACFC with this multi-year partnership.

NYX Professional Makeup, known for championing diversity and self-expression, is proud to take its partnership with ACFC to the next level. Diana Valdez, Head of Consumer Engagement at NYX Professional Makeup, shared: "Our sponsorship of Angel City FC marked our brand's entrance in women's professional soccer, and it's been truly inspiring. We want to invest further in women's sports and create something meaningful, inspired by what our community genuinely wants. We're excited to connect with fans and celebrate self-expression in all its forms. Becoming the new sleeve partner reinforces our passion and commitment, and we look forward to the continued success of this partnership."

Julie Uhrman, President and Co-Founder of Angel City FC, commented on the growing partnership: "NYX Professional Makeup has been an incredible partner from the start. Their dedication to inclusivity and community impact perfectly aligns with our mission. We are thrilled to see this partnership grow and look forward to the positive impact we will continue to make together."

NYX Professional Makeup is a brand that champions diversity and believes that self-expression is the key to unlocking beauty for any individual. The brand's ethos aligns seamlessly with Angel City FC's commitment to positive change in the world and the community. NYX Professional Makeup's mission is to provide accessible, pro-level makeup to all, empowering self-expression that proudly celebrates the most authentic version of oneself.

As with all Angel City sponsors, ACFC and NYX Professional Makeup will collaborate to contribute 10% of their sponsorship to Las Fotos Project. This model has been instrumental in significantly impacting the LA community, supporting various initiatives that align with both organizations' values. ACFC and NYX Professional Makeup will support Las Fotos Project's Artists in Residence Program, which is dedicated to providing paid work experience and workforce development to female and non-binary teens via sports photography and lifestyle product photography.

