United Football League Launches Expansion Process for New Team Markets

November 25, 2024 - United Football League (UFL) News Release







ARLINGTON, TX - The United Football League today announced it has officially launched its first expansion process. The UFL is accepting proposals from prospective markets looking to bring spring football to their communities and be a part of the growth of the sport.

"As the UFL lays the groundwork for future growth, we're excited to begin exploring new markets for expansion, where spring football can not only live, but thrive," said UFL President and CEO Russ Brandon. "These expansion efforts validate our vision and early success, demonstrating how spring football resonates with fans and reinforcing our commitment to broadening its reach. With the strength and structure of our ownership group, along with our media partners, we are well-positioned for the long haul and look forward to identifying communities that have the potential, and desire, to host a UFL team."

In its search to identify the strongest markets to support its ambitious growth goals, the UFL is looking at several core attributes when selecting its new cities, including fan interest and existing sports culture, geography and population and venue and infrastructure availability.

The UFL currently consists of eight teams - the Arlington Renegades, Birmingham Stallions, Michigan Panthers, Houston Roughnecks, Memphis Showboats, San Antonio Brahmas, St. Louis Battlehawks and D.C. Defenders.

The 2025 UFL season will kick off on March 28, 2025, with a 10-week regular season schedule, followed by two conference championship games, and the UFL Championship Game on June 14, 2025.

Fans can visit TheUFL.com/tickets to learn more about each market's season tickets, see all prices and benefits, and sign up for special information and content.

• Discuss this story on the United Football League message board...





United Football League Stories from November 25, 2024

United Football League Launches Expansion Process for New Team Markets - UFL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.