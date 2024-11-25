Merritt Beason Leads Selections in PVF Draft

The second Pro Volleyball Federation draft led off with excitement, as Atlanta secured the No. 1 overall selection via a trade with the Indy Ignite, just after the draft began. The Vibe used their newly secured top pick to select Merritt Beason, an opposite from the University of Nebraska.

Beason, one of the most dominant players in Division I, joins the nation's leading professional volleyball league - one that saw record-breaking attendance and national broadcast coverage in its inaugural season. A senior, she has played 217 sets as a Husker, averaging 3.38 kills while helping NU to a 66-3 record during her career in Lincoln. Benson earned an All-Big Ten First Team nod a year ago after posting 455 kills, ninth most in a season for NU.

The first round continued with a second straight All-American selected, as Indy Ignite chose Anna DeBeer from Louisville. The standout performer has recorded nearly 1,400 kills in her career and has led the Cards to a 25-3 record and top five national ranking. Creighton outside hitter Norah Sis went to Orlando with the next choice, becoming the highest selection in Big East history.

Outside hitter Camryn Hannah of Penn State was the second of four Big Ten choices in the first round after the Vegas Thrill drafted her with the fourth pick. She currently boasts an active streak of 11 straight matches with double-digit kills. Devyn Robinson from Wisconsin was next and will escape the cold down to San Diego. She is a two time All-America Third Team honoree.

The Atlanta Vibe made their second choice of the first round next and drafted Khori Louis from Florida State. She is just the second middle blocker in school history to reach 1,000 kills during the rally scoring era. Grand Rapids selected Raven Colvin from Purdue at No. 7 overall, a player that is coming off her eighth match with a .500 attack percentage or better this season. Toyosi Onabanjo from Kansas rounded out the first round, selected by last year's Pro Volleyball Federation Champion, the Omaha Supernovas.

Nebraska, Penn State, SMU and Wisconsin led the way with three selections each while 27 different colleges and universities were represented in the draft overall. The Big Ten led all conferences with 16 total picks, followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 11.

2024 PRO VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION DRAFT RESULTS

FIRST ROUND

Pick (Overall) Player, Team, Position School

1 (1) Merritt Beason, Atlanta Vibe, OPP (Pick Traded From Indy) Nebraska

2 (2) Anna DeBeer, Indy Ignite, OH (Pick Traded From Atlanta Via Columbus) Louisville

3 (3) Norah Sis, Orlando Valkyries, OH Creighton

4 (4) Camryn Hannah, Vegas Thrill, OH Penn State

5 (5) Devyn Robinson, San Diego Mojo, OPP Wisconsin

6 (6) Khori Louis, Atlanta Vibe, MB Florida State

7 (7) Raven Colvin, Grand Rapids Rise, MB Purdue

8 (8) Toyosi Onabanjo, Omaha Supernovas, MB Kansas

SECOND ROUND

Pick (Overall) Player, Team, Position School

1 (9) Elena Scott, Indy Ignite, MB (Pick Traded From Atlanta) Louisville

2 (10) Emily Londot, Omaha Supernovas, OPP Ohio State

3 (11) Raina Terry, Columbus Fury, OH Illinois

4 (12) Mary Shroll, Vegas Thrill, L Arizona State

5 (13) Naya Shime, Grand Rapids Rise, OPP SMU

6 (14) Natalie Foster, Orlando Valkyries, MB SMU

7 (15) Ally Batenhorst, Omaha Supernovas (Pick Traded From San Diego) USC

8 (16) CC Crawford, Indy Ignite, MB Wisconsin

THIRD ROUND

Pick (Overall) Player, Team, Position School

1 (17) Lydia Grote, Orlando Valkyries, OPP Minnesota

2 (18) Kaylee Cox, Columbus Fury, OH Western Kentucky

3 (19) Lindsay Krause, Omaha Supernovas, OH Nebraska

4 (20) Taylor Trammell, Indy Ignite, MB Penn State

5 (21) Taylor Head, Atlanta Vibe, OH Florida State

6 (22) Camryn Turner, Grand Rapids Rise, S Kansas

7 (23) Maya Tabron, San Diego Mojo, OH SMU

8 (24) Charitie Luper, Vegas Thrill, OH Louisville

FOURTH ROUND

Pick (Overall) Player, Team, Position School

1 (25) Morgan Stout, Vegas Thrill, MB Wichita State

2 (26) Leyla Blackwell, San Diego Mojo, MB Nebraska

3 (27) Mia Tuaniga, Atlanta Vibe, S USC

4 (28) Nina Cajic, Indy Ignite, OH Tennessee

5 (29) Elena Oglivie, Grand Rapids Rise, L Stanford

6 (30) Valerie Vazquez Gomez, Omaha Supernovas, OH Pitt

7 (31) Anna Smrek, Orlando Valkyries, OPP Wisconsin

8 (32) Abby Walker, Columbus Fury, MB Cincinnati

FIFTH ROUND

Pick (Overall) Player, Team, Position School

1 (33) Isabel Martin, Indy Ignite, OH Florida

2 (34) Elise McGhee, San Diego Mojo, OH Baylor

3 (35) Lauren Jardine, Vegas Thrill, OH Utah

4 (36) Kate Georgiades, Columbus Fury, L Houston

5 (37) Kendra Wait, Omaha Supernovas, S Creighton

6 (38) Bianca Bertolino, Atlanta Vibe, OH Georgia Tech

7 (39) Nalani Iosia, Orlando Valkyries, L Michigan State

8 (40) Jess Mruzik, Grand Rapids Rise, OH Penn State

