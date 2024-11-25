Atlanta Vibe Trade up to Select Merritt Beason as No. 1 Pick in 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft

November 25, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Atlanta Vibe News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe has selected Nebraska opposite Merritt Beason as the first overall pick in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Draft. Beason brings incredible talent and a dynamic playing style to the league's top-seeded team. The Vibe secured the top pick through a trade with the Indy Ignite, handing off the 2nd and 9th overall picks and obtaining the league's No. 1 overall pick. Additionally, the Vibe receive Ignite's 2025 third round pick. Beason, one of the most dominant players in Division I, joins the nation's leading professional women's volleyball league that saw record-breaking attendance and national broadcast coverage in its inaugural season.

"We knew trading with Indy was a bold move, especially parting with our ninth overall pick, but it was a strategic decision we firmly believe will pay off," said Kayla Banwarth, head coach of the Atlanta Vibe. "This trade not only strengthens our roster for the upcoming season, but it also positions us for long-term success while giving us a significant advantage having Indy's third-round pick next year."

The 2023 AVCA Region Player of the Year has made herself known in the collegiate realm. Beason earned an All-Big Ten First Team nod in 2023 by posting 455 kills, ninth most in a season for a Nebraska volleyball player, and 106 blocks on the season. As a Husker, she was named senior captain and has played 217 sets, averaging 3.38 kills per set while helping Nebraska to a 66-3 record during that span.

Prior to her time at Nebraska, Beason competed at the University of Florida and earned numerous accolades, including All-SEC First Team in 2022 and All-Freshman Team in 2021. She averaged 765 blocks per set and totaled 565 kills as a Gator, transferring to Nebraska in her junior season. In 2023, Beason led her team to an NCAA Championship appearance, with an impressive 4.496 points per set on the season.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Merritt Beason to the Atlanta Vibe family," said Colleen Craig, owner of Atlanta Vibe. "With her experience at the highest collegiate level, we believe she's the right fit to help us push for a title in the coming seasons."

Being a key leader for the Cornhuskers during their deep postseason runs, Beason brings experience and valuable skillsets to the Vibe's roster. The Vibe have four more picks throughout the remainder of the draft, looking to add a few more top-tier collegiate players.

Merritt Beason shared her excitement about joining the Vibe, saying, "This is an incredible opportunity to play for such a dynamic team with a winning culture. With their success last year motivating them, I am ready to gear up and strive for that championship title."

