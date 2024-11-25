Valkyries Select Five Players in PVF Draft

November 25, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Orlando Valkyries News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Today, the Pro Volleyball Federation held the league's second annual collegiate player draft. The Valkyries were the third overall selection and added five players to the training camp roster who will compete for their spot on the 2025 roster.

Round 1, Pick 3: Norah Sis | Outside Hitter | Creighton University

Round 2, Pick 14: Natalie Foster | Middle Blocker | Southern Methodist University

Round 3, Pick 17: Lydia Grote | Opposite | University of Minnesota

Round 4, Pick 31: Anna Smrek | Opposite | University of Wisconsin

Round 5, Pick 39: Nalani Iosia | Libero | Michigan State University

"I was really happy with how the draft fell for us," said Amy Pauly, head coach of the Valkyries. "I feel like we added a good diverse group of athletes that complement our team very well. We are excited about bringing them to training camp to compete, and we believe that they all bring unique skill sets that will help us in our pursuit of a championship."

With the third overall pick, the Valkyries selected Norah Sis, an outside hitter, from Creighton University. During her time at Creighton, she compiled 1,579 kills and a .261 hitting percentage. Sis was named Big East Freshman of the Year in 2021 and Big East Player of the Year in 2022.

In the second round, the Valkyries selected Natalie Foster, a middle blocker, from Southern Methodist University. This season with SMU, Foster has a .379 hitting percentage, ranking third in the ACC, and leads the conference in aces with 63.

The Valkyries' third round selection was Lydia Grote, an opposite hitter, from the University of Minnesota. Grote achieved All Big-Ten Second Team in 2023 after tallying 284 kills and 84 blocks. Prior to Minnesota, Grote earned Pac-12 All-Freshman team honors while at the University of California.

In the fourth round, the Valkyries selected Anna Smrek, an opposite hitter, from the University of Wisconsin. Standing at 6'9, Smrek currently leads Wisconsin in blocks this season with 109 and is second on the team with 252 kills this season. In 2023, Smrek achieved NCAA Championship All-Tournament Team, First Team All-Big Ten, AVCA All-Northeast Region, and AVCA Second-Team All-American.

With the team's final pick in the fifth round, the Valkyries selected Nalani Iosia, a libero, from Michigan State University. A three-time team captain for MSU, Iosia leads the Big-Ten in digs with 479 this season, as well as being named an AVCA All-Region Honorable Mention in 2023. Before Michigan State, Iosia was part of the Big 12 All-Rookie team selection for Texas in 2021.

Now with a complete roster, the team will begin training camp next week on Monday, December 2. The final active roster for the 2025 season will be made up of 14 players, with an additional two players to be selected for the practice squad. The Valkyries' training camp roster is available on the team website.

To wrap up the first week of training camp, the Valkyries will host an open house at the Addition Financial Arena on Saturday, December 7. The event will give fans a first look at the team as they can watch practice, meet the players and coaches, secure club merchandise, and select their seats for the 2025 season.

Season tickets memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now. For more information on how to get tickets for next season, contact the Orlando Valkyries sales department at (321)-244-4600 Ext. 113, via email at Tickets@OrlandoValkyries.com or click on OrlandoValkyries.com.

