Onabanjo, Londot, Local Connections Headline Supernovas 2024 Draft Class

OMAHA, Neb. - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, are thrilled to announce its six-person 2024 draft class, which was selected during the 2024 PVF Draft earlier on Monday.

The Supernovas second full draft class includes middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo from Kansas, opposite Emily Londot from Ohio State, outside hitter Ally Batenhorst from USC, outside hitter Lindsay Krause from Nebraska, outside hitter Valeria Vazquez-Gomez from Pittsburgh and setter Kendra Wait from Creighton.

"Today is a phenomenal day for our sport and an opportunity to celebrate the incredible success of these athletes," Supernovas head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn said. "We're thrilled with the depth we've added on both pins and excited to see the young talent grow and develop in our gym. Last season taught us the importance of depth and competitive chemistry, and this group will play a key role in strengthening our 2025 Supernovas squad!"

Omaha bolstered its middle blocker group with its first selection at No. 8 overall with Onabanjo for the final pick of the first round.

Onabanjo spent her first two seasons at Iowa before transferring to Kansas ahead of the 2023 season. She put up 1.82 kills per set with 101 total blocks during her junior season, but it's her senior campaign that has made her into one of the top middle blockers in the country. The Houston, Texas native is averaging 2.58 kills per set this season on a .408 hitting percentage with 101 blocks (1.2 B/S). She's put up double-digit kills in nine matches this season including a season-high 22 kills in a match at Duke earlier in the year.

The Supernovas followed up with Londot two picks later for the second selection of the second round at No. 10 overall, which was a draft pick Omaha acquired last season in a trade with the San Diego Mojo.

Londot comes to Omaha after being one of the best offensive players in college volleyball since she won the AVCA National Freshman of the Year award in 2020. Named a second team All-American in 2020 and 2022, Londot has a career 4.22 kills per set mark in over 140 career matches.

She's continued that stellar play during her fifth and final college season in 2024, posting a 4.41 kills per set mark. She's also improved her blocking during her final college season, posting 102 blocks (0.88 B/S) with 30 aces. A three-time All-Big Ten first team selection, Londot entered the 2024 season top five in program history in kills and points while being in the top 20 in block assists, total blocks and digs.

The Supernovas picked again in the second round at No. 15 overall, drafting USC outside hitter Ally Batenhorst, who returns to the Cornhusker state after spending her first three college seasons at Nebraska.

Batenhorst has excelled in her first season as a full-time starting outside hitter, averaging 3.82 kills per set to lead the team on a .228 hitting percentage with 2.09 digs per set, 86 blocks and 26 aces. The former Husker spent three seasons in Lincoln appearing in at least 26 matches during each year. Her best season came in 2022 as a sophomore where she recorded 2.33 kills per set, 1.06 digs per set and 0.57 blocks per set in 72 sets across 26 matches.

The Supernovas continued its Nebraska trend by drafting NU outside hitter Lindsay Krause at No. 19 overall in the third round.

A 6-foot-4 senior for Nebraska, Krause will return to her hometown when she joins the Supernovas after coming out of Omaha Skutt High School as the No. 1 overall recruit in the country. Krause has played in 99 career matches for Nebraska, recording 2.36 kills per set with 185 total blocks and 24 aces, with 15 of them coming this year.

"Being a drafted as a Supernova means the world to me," Krause said. "I am so beyond grateful to get the opportunity to continue to represent and compete for my home state of Nebraska. The rich culture this team Coach Bird has already created in just one season is something I cannot wait to be a part of! GBR forever, and go Novas!"

11 picks later the Supernovas selected Pittsburgh outside hitter Valeria Vazquez-Gomez in the fourth round at No. 30 overall.

Vazquez-Gomez has helped Pittsburgh to its first two Final Four appearances in program history, with the Panthers amidst another great season in which they could reach a third consecutive Final Four. Vazquez-Gomez is a complete six-rotation outside hitter. She's already matched her career high in aces (34) this season while adding 2.15 kills and 1.98 digs per set with 28 blocks.

The Puerto Rico native has racked up numerous accolades including an AVCA Second Team All-American honor and All-ACC Firrst Team selection in 2022. She was also named to the All-ACC Second Team in 2023 after hitting a career high .258 on the year.

Omaha rounded out its draft class in the fifth round at No. 37 overall with the selection of Wait.

Wait will go down as one of the greatest players in Creighton Volleyball history and has become one of the best setters in the country. A three-time AVCA All-American honree, Wait has a career 10.74 assists per set mark in over 125 matches with 3.19 digs per set, 476 kills, 343 blocks and 83 aces.

She's in the middle of another phenomeal season for a top-ten Creighton team with 10.99 assists and 2.98 digs per set with 91 kills, 87 blocks and 21 aces.

With the conclusion of the draft, Omaha will enter training camp with 18 players competing for a spot on the 2025 roster with the new season set to begin with Banner Night when the Supernovas host the Atlanta Vibe on Friday, January 10 at 7 p.m. CST at the CHI Health Center.

Fans can recap all the draft action by viewing the Supernovas Draft Tracker.

Fans can also tune in at 6:30 p.m. CST to watch the Supernovas Post Draft Live Show, hosted by John Baylor and Renee Saunders. The show will consist of live interviews with Supernovas coaches, players and draftees to celebrate the 2024 draft class.

The show will be live streamed on the Supernovas YouTube channel and social pages.

