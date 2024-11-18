Phoenix Rising Names Pa-Modou Kah Head Coach

November 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has appointed Pa-Modou Kah as its new head coach. Kah joins Phoenix Rising from Major League Soccer's Charlotte FC, where he spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach.

"I'm here because Phoenix Rising has the ambition and the drive to maintain its status as one of the top clubs in the USL Championship, with a commitment to bringing home more hardware and developing players," said Pa-Modou Kah. "I want to thank Pablo, Bobby, and Brandon for this great opportunity and for trusting me to lead this team and project. I'm ready to lead this team, work with our players, and bring in the key pieces that match our style and intensity. I don't come here lightly-I know the fans, I see the commitment in this community, and I'm here to push, build, and make Phoenix a club that consistently performs at the highest level."

Kah is a retired Gambian-Norwegian professional soccer player, with experience both in European and North American soccer. As a player, Kah was a strong, versatile defender, able to play both in central defense and as a defensive midfielder. He began his playing career in Norway, then moved on to play in various leagues worldwide, including the Dutch Eredivisie with Roda JC, Qatar Stars League, and Major League Soccer (MLS) with the Vancouver Whitecaps and Portland Timbers. He was known for his leadership and physicality on the field.

Transitioning to coaching in 2017, Kah started as an assistant with the Vancouver Whitecaps (2017-2018) and later with FC Cincinnati in 2019. The Norwegian, who speaks seven different languages, then took on head coaching responsibilities at Pacific FC, where he led the team to their first Canadian Premier League (CPL) Championship in 2021, earning the CPL Coach of the Year title. During that season, Kah's squad also advanced to the semifinals of the Canadian Championship, notably defeating MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps along the way.

In 2022, Kah led North Texas SC to the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs with a 13-5-7 record in their debut season. He holds a UEFA A Coaching License.

"Pa's breadth of experience as both a player and coach across global soccer makes him an incredible addition to Phoenix Rising," said Club President Bobby Dulle. "In our conversations, it's clear he is an intense, driven leader with a strong reputation for approachability and building genuine connections with and getting the most out of his players. Kah's background gives him unique insight into creating unity within diverse rosters, and we're confident his drive and tactical acumen will elevate our team both on and off the field."

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS & COACHING STATS FOR PA-MODOU KAH:

- Playing Career: A versatile defender in top leagues worldwide, including MLS with the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps, Kah made history as the first Black player to represent Norway's national team, earning 10 caps.

- Coaching Record at Pacific FC: Led to first CPL Championship in 2021; Named CPL Coach of the Year.

- North Texas SC (MLS NEXT Pro): Guided the team to playoffs in its inaugural season, with a 13-5-7 record.

- UEFA A Coaching License

- Languages : Fluent in seven languages.

