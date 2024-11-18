Jared Timmer Named Team Defensive MVP

November 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

After a breakout 2024 campaign, Jared Timmer has been named Republic FC's 2024 Team Defensive MVP. The veteran centerback was a staple in the backline, helping the club to put out the best defensive performance in the Western Conference with 15 clean sheets, just 127 shots on target faced, and a +12 goal differential.

Timmer was Republic FC's ironman, leading the squad with a career-high 3,024 regular season minutes, ranked fourth in the league excluding goalkeepers. He also set new personal bests in clearances (87), duels won (195), tackles won (27). Among defenders, he was sixth overall with 1,546 successful passes.

2024 also marked Timmer's best offensive season. He added two assists, contributing to the club's 5-2 derby win over Oakland Roots and setting up the game-winner on the road against Detroit City FC. Then on August 14, he saw another career-defining moment when he scored his first professional goal against El Paso. After a cross was pushed away from goal, the ball was laid off for Timmer who crushed the shot to the far post, sending the crowd and his teammates into a frenzy.

In addition to his Defensive MVP honor, Timmer finished tied for the team lead with four USL Championship Team of the Week selections.

