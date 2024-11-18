FC Tulsa Inks Forward Kalil ElMedkhar to Contract

November 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA - FC Tulsa bolstered its attacking presence Monday, signing standout forward Kalil ElMedkhar ahead of the 2025 season, it was announced.

ElMedkhar, 25, joins FC Tulsa and head coach Luke Spencer after posting 14 goals and nine assists across two seasons with Loudoun United FC. A highly-touted winger, ElMedkhar adds elite experience, recording 11 appearances (1 start) with MLS side FC Dallas across 2021 and 2022.

"Kalil was a top priority for us as we approached the 2025 season," Spencer said. "He has consistently demonstrated an ability to create and score goals, while also displaying a high work rate on the defensive end. His versatility allows him to excel in multiple attacking positions, and he has a strong desire to win.

"I am looking forward to working with him, and I am glad that he chose FC Tulsa for the next step in his career."

A native of Middletown, Delaware, ElMedkhar rose league ranks in Loudoun, generating six goals and four assists across 22 matches (8 starts) this past season, earning league-wide honors in the process. In his third match back from injury, ElMedkhar earned USL Championship Player of the Week 22 honors, scoring a brace off the bench in a 4-1 rout over Miami FC. The pair of goals, which came 10 minutes apart, marked the club's lone bench brace of 2024.

A versatile piece, ElMedkhar is one of four USL Championship players to record at least six goals and four assists in each of the past two seasons. Last season, he achieved the stat line in just 866 minutes of action - the next closest player in this category logged nearly twice as many minutes (1,651).

ElMedkhar entered the professional scene in 2018 and 2019, appearing in 22 matches for USL League Two side Reading United AC - scoring five goals - while playing collegiately at Kentucky.

Boasting a four-year career with the Wildcats, he appeared in 66 matches, totaling 20 goals and 21 assists throughout his collegiate tenure. ElMedkhar garnered both conference and national recognition in Lexington, netting United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region First Team and All-C-USA First Team in 2018 and 2019, as well as to the C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll and Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll in 2019. Prior to the start of his junior year season, ElMedkhar was also named C-USA Preseason Co-Offensive Player of the Year, the C-USA Preseason Team and the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List - the soccer equivalent of the Heisman Trophy.

Prior to college, ElMedkhar garnered attention playing for the Philadelphia Union YSC Academy in 2013, where he played for five years.

The transaction is pending league and federation approval.

