Another Career Year Earns Danny Vitiello Team MVP Honors

November 18, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On the heels of his selection to the USL Championship All-League Second Team and a second consecutive Goalkeeper of the Year Nomination, Republic FC Danny Vitiello has been selected by his teammates and coaches as the Team's 2024 Most Valuable Player.

Already Republic FC's all-time leader in clean sheets heading into the 2024 season, Vitiello continued to cement himself as one of the top goalkeepers in league and club history. He finished tied for the league lead with 14 clean sheets, just one shy of the all-time single season record and a new career high 75.8 save percentage. He also finished second in the Golden Glove Race with a goals-against average of 0.97, and at one point went 428 minutes without conceding a goal at home.

The shot stopper dominated the league's Save of the Week poll, winning the fan vote eight times. He earned two Team of the Week selections and was named a finalist for June Player of the Month after posting penalty saves in back-to-back games. And when it came time for fans to vote for the Midseason Awards, Vitiello was the only player nominated in two categories (Goalkeeper of the Year and Player of the Year), winning both polls.

Additional Vitiello Milestones Reached in 2024

Made his 100th Republic FC appearance

Recorded his 50th career clean sheet (across all competitions)

Recorded his 40th USL Championship regular season shutout

Surpassed 10,000 USL Championship regular season minutes

Eclipsed 300 USL Championship regular season saves

Vitiello has previously signed a multi-year contract extension with Republic FC and will return for the 2025 season.

Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are now on sale, offering a range of benefits including discounts on merchandise and access to exclusive fan experiences, as well as priority seats in the new Republic Stadium at The Railyards.

For more information, or to purchase a membership today, visit SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from November 18, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.