Former Michigan Tech Head Coach Matt Jennings Joins Rise Coaching Staff

November 26, 2024

Grand Rapids Rise News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Tuesday announced the hiring of Matt Jennings as the team's director of volleyball operations and assistant coach for the franchise's second season in Pro Volleyball Federation.

Jennings brings a wealth of collegiate experience to the Rise after spending 13 successful seasons as head volleyball coach at Michigan Tech University (NCAA Division II). During his tenure, Jennings transformed the Huskies into a nationally ranked contender.

Under his leadership, Michigan Tech made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances (2017-2021) and earned back-to-back GLIAC regular-season championships in 2021 (spring and fall). Jennings was named GLIAC Coach of the Year twice (2019, 2017) while compiling a 223-157 overall record, with a 136-81 mark in conference play.

"To be part of something as exciting as the Rise and Pro Volleyball Federation is quite an honor," Jennings said. "As a lifelong volleyball player and coach, to be part of this organization at this moment in time for the game of volleyball in a city like Grand Rapids is something that excites me to my core. And of course, I'm here for the opportunity to work with some of the best players and coaches in the game, who are all here to win. [Rise head coach] Cathy George is a winner and a mentor who truly cares about people and our game. I am so grateful to have the chance to work with her and to make a positive impact on the team any way I can."

Jennings' coaching philosophy emphasizes a deep care for players, combining a focus on both individual development and team success.

"I care and I show it," he said. "I want to win, and I will show it. I believe that sports and competition are some of life's real treasures, and it is not lost on me how fortunate I am to have made a career out of coaching the game I've played and loved my whole life. I'm enthusiastic and upbeat in my approach in practice and at game time and try to bring out the best of what my players have in them. I want players to trust themselves to know what to do and perform confidently. I want my teams to be aggressive and fast - urgency and resilience is a must.

"I'm kind of a volleyball stats nerd as well. At the end of the day, I've always felt that coaches are here to serve the team and players first. I want them to know that I am here for them, whether that is working on parts of their game or supporting them in their daily lives as part of the team and outside of volleyball."

Before his time at Michigan Tech, Jennings made his mark at the University of Pittsburgh, where he served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. His recruitment efforts helped secure back-to-back nationally ranked recruiting classes according to prepvolleyball.com, solidifying the program's future. He also gained valuable experience working with the USA Athletes International Men's Team, winning international tournament championships in Scotland and the Netherlands.

Jennings began his coaching career at St. Ambrose University (NAIA) in Davenport, Iowa. From 2004-06, he served as the head men's volleyball coach and head women's junior varsity volleyball coach. He helped the men's team to a conference runner-up finish and top-10 national ranking in 2005.

The Chicago native played men's volleyball at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, from 2000-03. Jennings was a two-time team captain and a four-year starter for the Vikings. He played outside hitter for three seasons and switched to setter for his sophomore season.

Taking from his past experiences, Jennings brings the following wisdom into Grand Rapids.

"Even teams with loads of talent and experienced players need to learn how to win together, which is in itself a skill," Jennings said. "That means remembering that everyone on the team has an important job to do. I've also come to realize that great inner-team leadership is often what makes a good team great. Nothing is more valuable to a talented team than great player-led leadership on and off the court."

The Rise open the 2025 season at the Vegas Thrill on Jan. 10. Fans are encouraged to secure their season tickets now, with single-match tickets set to go on sale on Dec. 4.

Jennings' Collegiate Women's Volleyball Coaching Record

Year Team Overall Conference Postseason

2024 Michigan Tech 17-12 10-7 / GLIAC

2023 Michigan Tech 15-16 10-8 / GLIAC

2022 Michigan Tech 20-10 11-7 / GLIAC

2021 Michigan Tech 25-7 14-1 / GLIAC* NCAA DII Regional Semis

2020-21 Michigan Tech 11-4 9-3 / GLIAC*

2019 Michigan Tech 24-8 13-3 / GLIAC NCAA DII Regional Semis

2018 Michigan Tech 23-7 14-2 / GLIAC NCAA DII First Round

2017 Michigan Tech 20-11 12-4 / GLIAC NCAA DII First Round

2016 Michigan Tech 16-15 11-6 / GLIAC

2015 Michigan Tech 19-12 10-8 / GLIAC

2014 Michigan Tech 11-16 8-10 / GLIAC

2013 Michigan Tech 11-19 7-11 / GLIAC

2012 Michigan Tech 12-19 7-11 / GLIAC

TOTAL 13 Seasons 223-157 136-81 4 NCAA DII Tournament Appearances

(.587) (.627) * Regular Season Championship

