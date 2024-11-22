Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles Announce New Team Name: Chesapeake Baysox

Bowie, MD - November 22, 2024 - The Baysox announced today the team's official renaming to the Chesapeake Baysox during a special event at The Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Annapolis. The updated team name represents a new chapter in Baysox baseball, expanding the brand to better reflect the broad and diverse community of fans who support the team across the region. The Baysox will continue to play at their home, Prince George's Stadium, in Bowie, Maryland.

During the 2024 season, from Maryland alone, the Baysox welcomed fans from 378 zip codes across the state, representing all of Maryland's 23 counties. Beyond Maryland, the team welcomed fans from 1,733 zip codes across 42 other states, totaling 2,111 zip codes from 43 states. To better reflect its remarkable regional draw, the Bowie-based team will now be known as the Chesapeake Baysox.

The Chesapeake Baysox are more than just a baseball team-they strive to be the heart of the community, fostering connections across generations throughout the region. While the team proudly retains its "Baysox ¬Â identity and homebase at Prince George's Stadium, the shift to "Chesapeake ¬Â as its geographical signifier reflects its growing fanbase across the broader Chesapeake Bay area. This new chapter comes with refreshed branding, highlighted by bold, Bay-inspired logos, including an audacious crab holding a baseball bat and the Maryland flag. Adding to the excitement, the team will debut an all-new uniform set as they kick off the 2025 season.

"The Chesapeake Baysox, proudly based in Bowie, Maryland, are dedicated to offering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and outstanding customer service in a welcoming atmosphere for all, ¬Â said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Sports and owner of the Chesapeake Baysox. "Our stadium is more than a venue-it's a gathering place where the community comes together to experience the excitement of the game, rally behind our players, and celebrate together. We are here for everyone who calls the Chesapeake region home, as well as those who come to experience the beauty and spirit of our area. ¬Â

Join the Chesapeake Baysox to celebrate their new name and be the first to see the newly branded apparel and other merchandise tomorrow at its free Holiday Launch Open House which is open to the public. The event will take place on Saturday, November 23, from 1 - 4pm, at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland, and will feature holiday festivities, craft vendors, and more.

