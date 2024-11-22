Fightin Phils Announce Promotions to Executive Directors

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce the following front-office members have been promoted to Executive Directors:

Tonya Petrunak has been promoted to Executive Director of Marketing and Baseballtown Charities. Petrunak is entering her 16th season with the Fightin Phils.

Travis Hart has been promoted to Executive Director of Food and Beverage/Operations. Hart is entering his 13th season with the Fightin Phils.

Andrew Nelson has been promoted to Executive Director of Redner's Event Center and Client Fulfillment. Nelson is entering his 15th season with the Fightin Phils.

Jon Nally has been promoted to Executive Director of Groups. Nally is entering his 14th season with the Fightin Phils.

Ryan Springborn has been promoted to Executive Director of Merchandise and Graphic Arts. Springborn is entering his 11th season with the Fightin Phils.

The R-Phils strong internship program has resulted in many of our current full-time staff. 27 of the 31 front office staff members started their career as an R-Phils intern. The best way to get your start in Baseballtown is to join us for an internship or game staff position. Reading is hiring interns for the 2025 season NOW and more information can be found HERE. We are excited to welcome Morgan to our full-time staff.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.

