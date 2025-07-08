Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2025

July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The New York Liberty defeat the Las Vegas Aces 87-78 to move to 13-6

Sabrina Ionescu put on a clinic, dropping 28 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, & 2 STL. Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich also contributed 15 PTS each in the win!

