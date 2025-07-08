Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 8, 2025
July 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Las Vegas Aces 87-78 to move to 13-6
Sabrina Ionescu put on a clinic, dropping 28 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, & 2 STL. Breanna Stewart and Leonie Fiebich also contributed 15 PTS each in the win!
#WelcometotheW
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 8, 2025
- Kayla Thornton Drafted by Caitlin Clark in 2025 WNBA All-Star Draft - Golden State Valkyries
- Captains Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark Draft Rosters for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Minnesota Lynx
- Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark Selects Roster for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - Indiana Fever
- Captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier Draft Rosters for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky - July 9 - Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun Players Throw out First Pitch at Boston Red Sox Game - Connecticut Sun
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Fever - 7/9/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Lose 79-81 to Mystics to Close out Four-Game Road Stretch - Chicago Sky
- Mercury Welcomes Back Two-Time WNBA Champion and Six-Time WNBA All-Star Dewanna Bonner - Phoenix Mercury
- Valkyries Make First Ever Visit to Indiana - Indiana Fever
- Dallas Wings Waive Liatu King - Dallas Wings
- Sky Lose Close Game to Lynx, 75-80 - Chicago Sky
- Sky Take on Washington Mystics for Second Time this Season in EagleBank Arena - Chicago Sky
- Phoenix Gives Wings a Long Night - Dallas Wings
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aces Stories
- Aces Continue East Coast Trip at New York on July 9 on ESPN
- Las Vegas Aces Claim 86-68 Victory on the Road against the Connecticut Sun
- Las Vegas Aces Guard Jackie Young Named to Fourth Consecutive WNBA All-Star Team
- Las Vegas Aces Take on Sun July 6 in Connecticut
- Las Vegas Aces Waive Joyner Holmes