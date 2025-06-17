Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2025
June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Minnesota Lynx trailed by 9 at halftime but were able to battle back and defeat the Aces 76-62
Courtney Williams led the way with 20 PTS to help the Lynx punch their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Championship game, where they will defend their title against the Fever!
