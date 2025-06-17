Las Vegas Aces vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video







The Minnesota Lynx trailed by 9 at halftime but were able to battle back and defeat the Aces 76-62

Courtney Williams led the way with 20 PTS to help the Lynx punch their ticket to the Commissioner's Cup Championship game, where they will defend their title against the Fever!

The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.