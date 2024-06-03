LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and CAULIPOWER are teaming up to bring innovative and delicious CAULIPOWER products to BMO Stadium this summer.

CAULIPOWER Corner, the new gluten-free concessions stand at BMO Stadium, will offer a variety of CAULIPOWER favorites, including the nation's best-selling cauliflower crust pizza, to fans at LAFC games and BMO Stadium concerts and events.

"We are happy to welcome CAULIPOWER to the LAFC family," LAFC Co-President & Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman said. "It is exciting to partner with a best-in-class company that is revolutionizing the food industry."

Each time LAFC scores a goal at BMO Stadium off a corner kick, LAFC fans will receive a coupon for CAULIPOWER products available through the LAFC app.

"I have very happy memories taking my kids to soccer games, but they couldn't enjoy the same food as their friends because there were no gluten-free options in the stadium," said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. "I'm thrilled pizza is no longer offside for my boys and anyone who wants a delicious cauliflower crust pizza."

CAULIPOWER foods are revolutionizing the use of vegetables in food, creating countless options of delicious, better-for-you, gluten-free meals that are ready at the speed of life. The complete line of CAULIPOWER pizza crusts, all-natural chicken products and new line of pizza bites can be found at grocers nationwide, online at eatcaulipower.com, and soon a variety of CAULIPOWER favorites will be featured at BMO Stadium.

