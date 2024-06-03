LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium
June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
The Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and CAULIPOWER are teaming up to bring innovative and delicious CAULIPOWER products to BMO Stadium this summer.
CAULIPOWER Corner, the new gluten-free concessions stand at BMO Stadium, will offer a variety of CAULIPOWER favorites, including the nation's best-selling cauliflower crust pizza, to fans at LAFC games and BMO Stadium concerts and events.
"We are happy to welcome CAULIPOWER to the LAFC family," LAFC Co-President & Chief Business Officer Larry Freedman said. "It is exciting to partner with a best-in-class company that is revolutionizing the food industry."
Each time LAFC scores a goal at BMO Stadium off a corner kick, LAFC fans will receive a coupon for CAULIPOWER products available through the LAFC app.
"I have very happy memories taking my kids to soccer games, but they couldn't enjoy the same food as their friends because there were no gluten-free options in the stadium," said Gail Becker, Founder of CAULIPOWER. "I'm thrilled pizza is no longer offside for my boys and anyone who wants a delicious cauliflower crust pizza."
CAULIPOWER foods are revolutionizing the use of vegetables in food, creating countless options of delicious, better-for-you, gluten-free meals that are ready at the speed of life. The complete line of CAULIPOWER pizza crusts, all-natural chicken products and new line of pizza bites can be found at grocers nationwide, online at eatcaulipower.com, and soon a variety of CAULIPOWER favorites will be featured at BMO Stadium.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2024
- San Diego FC Presents Summer of Soccer Watch Party Series Throughout San Diego - San Diego FC
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Australian Youth National Midfielder/Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Forward Chicho Arango Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 18 - MLS
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Forward Liel Abada Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Dynamo and Dash Charities Announce $50,000 Donation and Volunteer Efforts for Storm Relief - Houston Dynamo FC
- Planning for the Future of Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Exercise In-Season Buyout on Defender Mohanad Jeahze - D.C. United
- Austin FC Signs Danish Defender Mikkel Desler - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Part Ways with Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda - Atlanta United FC
- BC Place Upper Bowl Open - New Tickets Released for Wrexham AFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Captain Ilie Sánchez to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune "Celebrating ImpactÃ¢ÂÂ Content Series - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Defeats FC Dallas 1-0 to Extend Seven-Game Winning Streak in All Competitions
- LAFC Faces FC Dallas on Saturday, June 1 at Bmo Stadium
- LAFC Welcomes Five Below to the Club
- LAFC Sets New Club Record Shutout Streak in 2-0 Win Over Minnesota