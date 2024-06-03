Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair (Canada), midfielders Robin Lod (Finland), Kervin Arriaga (Honduras), Joseph Rosales (Honduras), Alejandro Bran (Costa Rica), Carlos Harvey (Panama), forwards Teemu Pukki (Finland) and Tani Oluwaseyi (Canada), and defender Zarek Valentin (Puerto Rico) have been called up for the upcoming FIFA international window running from June 3-11. All these Loons have now departed for their international duties. All but St. Clair are expected to return to MNUFC prior to the Seattle Sounders match on June 15.

St. Clair, Oluwaseyi and Les Rouges will take on the Netherlands on Thursday, June 6 and France on Sunday, June 9. Both friendly matches act as preparation ahead of Canada's involvement in the 2024 Copa América, which starts on June 20. Canada notably qualified for the Copa América for the first time in the federation's history. St. Clair has four appearances for the national team since debuting in 2021. Meanwhile, this is notably Oluwaseyi's very first call-up with the Canada National Team following his impressive start to the 2024 MLS regular season, where he has scored a team-leading seven goals and has provided four assists across 620 minutes played for Minnesota United so far this season.

Lod and Pukki will join the Finland National Team for friendlies against Portugal on Tuesday, June 4 and Scotland on Friday, June 7. For Huuhkajat, Lod has made 66 appearances, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists, while Pukki has notably earned 120 caps and has scored a national-team leading record of 40 goals.

Arriaga, Rosales and Los Catrachos are set to compete in Group A of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers during this June international window, first taking on Cuba on Thursday, June 6 before facing Bermuda on Sunday, June 9.

Valentin joins the Puerto Rico National Team as they also will be competing in Group F of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers. He will help the squad face up against El Salvador on Thursday, June 6 before facing Anguilla on Thursday, June 11.

Midfielder Alejandro Bran first faced Uruguay in an international friendly on Friday, May 31 as both teams prepare for the 2024 Copa América, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Following the friendly, Bran and Los Ticos will compete in Group B of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers. First they face Saint Kitts and Nevis on Thursday, June 6 before the second match of the Qualifiers against Grenada on Sunday, June 9.

Carlos Harvey joins the Panama squad as they compete in Group D of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Second Round Qualifiers. Harvey and Los Canaleros first face Guyana on Thursday, June 6 before taking on Montserrat on Sunday, June 9.

International Matches Schedule

Date Game Time (CT) Location

Fri., May 31 Costa Rica vs. Uruguay 0-0, D Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Tue., June 4 Finland vs. Portugal 1:45 p.m. Estádio José Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal

Thu., June 6 Canada vs. Netherlands 1:45 p.m. Stadion Feijenoord, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Thu., June 6 Honduras vs. Cuba 7:30 p.m. Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés, Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Thu., June 6 Panama vs. Guyana 7:30 p.m. Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez, Panama City, Panama

Thu., June 6 Puerto Rico vs. El Salvador 9:30 p.m. Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

Thu., June 6 Costa Rica vs. St. Kitts & Nevis 9:30 p.m. Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

Fri., June 7 Finland vs. Scotland 1:45 p.m. Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Sun., June 9 Canada vs. France 2:15 p.m. Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France

Sun., June 9 Costa Rica vs. Grenada 4:00 p.m. Kirani James National Athletic Stadium, St. George's, Grenada

Sun., June 9 Honduras vs. Bermuda 6:00 p.m. Bermuda National Stadium, Bermuda

Sun., June 9 Panama vs. Montserrat 8:00 p.m. Nicaragua National Football Stadium, Managua, Nicaragua

Tue., June 11 Puerto Rico vs. Anguilla 7:00 p.m. Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, Bayamón, Puerto Rico

