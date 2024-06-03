St. Louis CITY SC Adds Australian Youth National Midfielder/Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis CITY SC added Australian midfielder/defender Jake Girdwood-Reich ahead of the MLS Summer Transfer Window. Girdwood-Reich is signed through 2027 with a club option for 2028, pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa. He will occupy an international roster spot and St. Louis's second Under-22 Initiative player spot.

Girdwood-Reich will be available for selection beginning July 18, the start of MLS' Summer Transfer Window.

"Girdwood-Reich is one of Australia's top young prospects and we are excited to bring him to St. Louis," said Sporting Director Lutz Pfannenstiel. "His ability to play as a defensive midfielder and center back gives our roster a ton of flexibility. Alongside his flexibility, his energy and aggression matches our style of play that will help him fit in."

Girdwood-Reich, 20, has been a part of the Sydney FC organization since he joined the youth system at 13 years old. The Australian midfielder/defender went through the Sydney FC pipeline from the youth system to the reserve team in 2020 where he accrued seven matches. He then was promoted to the first team on May 26, 2022 at 18 years old.

Girdwood-Reich helped lead Sydney FC to their second Australia cup title and first since 2017 as he started and played all five games in 2023. He became a main fixture for Sydney FC in the 2023-24 season, starting all 23 matches he was available for.

For country, Girdwood-Reich made his first appearance for Australia's youth national team at 18 for the Under-20s at the Asia Football Federation U-20 Asian Cup. At 19, he was then called up for the Under-23s during the West Asia Football Federation Under-23 Championship.

JAKE GIRDWOOD-REICH

Position: Midfield/Defender

Birthplace: Clovelly, Australia

Country: Australia

Birthdate: 05/26/2004

Age: 20

Height: 6'1''

Previous Club: Sydney FC

