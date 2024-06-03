Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC captain Héctor Herrera was named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18, the league announced today. The inclusion marks the midfielder's second selection of the season.
The Dynamo earned a 2-2 draw at the Portland Timbers on Saturday at Providence Park behind goals from forward Sebastian Kowalczyk and midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla .
Herrera's main contribution came in the 50 th minute when the Mexican international turned his body to thread a ball to Carrasquilla, and the Panamanian international wasted no time running onto the ball and slotting it inside the far post. The play marked Herrera's second assist of the season and Carrasquilla's first goal.
Herrera also led the team in several key statistical categories on Saturday, including touches (106), total passes (74), passing accuracy (93.2 percent), passes in the final third (17), final third entries (13), total crosses (11), possession won (9), duels (4), chances created (2) and interceptions (2).
Herrera (Matchday 18 and 13) is one of 10 Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and is joined by Andrew Tarbell (Matchday 17), Amine Bassi (Matchday 17), Erik Sviatchenko (Matchday 15), Griffin Dorsey (Matchday 13), Ethan Bartlow (Matchday 9), Artur (Matchday 7), Franco Escobar (Matchday 7), Brad Smith (Matchday 6) and Aliyu Ibrahim (Matchday 5). Head coach Ben Olsen was also named to the team for Matchday 9 after Houston's 2-1 victory at Minnesota United FC.
After the June international break, the Dynamo travel to face Atlanta United FC on Saturday, June 15, before returning home to host the Seattle Sounders on June 19.
