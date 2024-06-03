BC Place Upper Bowl Open - New Tickets Released for Wrexham AFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Following strong initial ticket demand, TEG Sport is delighted to announce on Monday that new tickets are being released for this summer's huge intercontinental clash between Wrexham AFC and Vancouver Whitecaps FC. The match will take place at BC Place on Saturday, July 27.

Due to the strong demand for tickets during the initial on-sale period, tickets in the upper bowl of BC Place will soon be available for this match, which is sure to be a highlight of the summer in Vancouver. Upper bowl tickets will start at $45 - plus taxes and fees. Whitecaps FC Season Ticket Members will have exclusive access to the new upper bowl ticket release from 9 a.m. PT this morning, with general public sale for the upper bowl commencing on Tuesday, June 4 at 9 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster HERE.

The match against Whitecaps FC is the final of Wrexham AFC's three North American games this summer as part of their 2024 Wrex Coast Tour. This contest follows the Red Dragons games with AFC Bournemouth on July 20 at Harder Stadium, in Santa Barbara, CA, and with Chelsea FC on July 24th at Levi's Stadium, in Santa Clara, CA.

This contest has a special significance for Wrexham AFC owner Ryan Reynolds, who was himself born and raised in Vancouver, and is a long-time 'Caps supporter. Wrexham have shot to prominence globally since Reynolds and fellow Hollywood star Rob McElhenney purchased the club in 2020. The club has been featured in the immensely popular Emmy award-winning Welcome to Wrexham docu-series on FX. Founded in 1864, Wrexham is the oldest professional soccer club in Wales, and the third oldest in the world. With their proud Welsh support at their back, Wrexham have recently risen back up through the divisions and have just confirmed a second-successive promotion, which elevates them back to League One (the third tier of English football) next season. The club has a hugely supportive fanbase and is excited to return to North America for the second successive preseason.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC is the longest-running professional soccer club in Canada or the United States, celebrating its 50th Anniversary this year. Originally established in 1974 in the former North American Soccer League, the 'Caps joined MLS as the seventeenth club in 2009. Since the debut season in 2011, Whitecaps FC has become an integral part of MLS, and gone on to win three Canadian Championships, the domestic cup for all Canadian professional and semi-professional clubs.

BC Place is the home of Vancouver Whitecaps FC, and the host of this match with Wrexham AFC. The largest multi-purpose venue in Western Canada, BC Place has been a centerpiece for the Province of British Columbia for more than four decades. The venue serves as a vibrant hub for sporting excellence, having hosted countless iconic events including FIFA Women's World Cup 2015, the 2010 Winter Olympic Games Opening and Closing Ceremonies, nine Grey Cup Championships, and HSBC Canada Sevens. BC Place is set to host seven matches during FIFA World Cup 26, and is widely recognized as one of the premier sporting facilities in Canada.

Event promoters TEG Sport (TEG) are very proud to bring Wrexham AFC to Canada, working alongside the city of Vancouver, BC Place and Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.