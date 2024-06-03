D.C. United Exercise In-Season Buyout on Defender Mohanad Jeahze

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have announced today that the club have exercised their one in-season buyout on defender Mohanad Jeahze.

Jeahze, 27, joined the Black-and-Red in 2022 after spending three seasons with Hammarby IF in the Swedish first division. He appeared in seven Major League Soccer matches for D.C. United, recording one assist, and accumulating over 366 minutes played.

