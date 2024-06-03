D.C. United Exercise In-Season Buyout on Defender Mohanad Jeahze
June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have announced today that the club have exercised their one in-season buyout on defender Mohanad Jeahze.
Jeahze, 27, joined the Black-and-Red in 2022 after spending three seasons with Hammarby IF in the Swedish first division. He appeared in seven Major League Soccer matches for D.C. United, recording one assist, and accumulating over 366 minutes played.
Transaction: D.C. United exercise in-season buyout on defender Mohanad Jeahze.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from June 3, 2024
- San Diego FC Presents Summer of Soccer Watch Party Series Throughout San Diego - San Diego FC
- Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window - Inter Miami CF
- St. Louis CITY SC Adds Australian Youth National Midfielder/Defender Jake Girdwood-Reich - St. Louis City SC
- Real Salt Lake Forward Chicho Arango Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 18 - MLS
- Nine Minnesota United Players Called up for International Duty - Minnesota United FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update - Chicago Fire FC
- Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Charlotte FC Forward Liel Abada Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Charlotte FC
- LAFC Welcomes Caulipower© to Bmo Stadium - Los Angeles FC
- Héctor Herrera Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday - Houston Dynamo FC
- Dynamo and Dash Charities Announce $50,000 Donation and Volunteer Efforts for Storm Relief - Houston Dynamo FC
- Planning for the Future of Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Exercise In-Season Buyout on Defender Mohanad Jeahze - D.C. United
- Austin FC Signs Danish Defender Mikkel Desler - Austin FC
- Atlanta United Part Ways with Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda - Atlanta United FC
- BC Place Upper Bowl Open - New Tickets Released for Wrexham AFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- LAFC Captain Ilie Sánchez to be Featured in Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune "Celebrating ImpactÃ¢ÂÂ Content Series - MLS
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United Exercise In-Season Buyout on Defender Mohanad Jeahze
- D.C. United Recall Defender Matai Akinmboni from Loudoun United FC Loan
- NBA Player Jerami Grant Joins D.C. United Ownership Group
- Unity off the Pitch: Leagues Cup 2024 Aims to Score Big against Food Insecurity
- Audi Field to Host "Movies on the Pitch" in Partnership with the Capitol Riverfront BID & Supported in Part by Pepsi