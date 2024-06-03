Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

CHICAGO FIRE FC HEADS INTO INTERNATIONAL BREAK COMING OFF HOME VICTORy

Chicago Fire FC heads into the international break coming off an exciting 2-1 victory over MLS original, LA Galaxy. With the victory, Chicago picked up their third win at Soldier Field, and their second against a Western Conference opponent in 2024.

As the Fire enters the bye week, Chicago has four representatives across both the First and Second Teams. Headlining the Fire's representatives is Team Captain Xherdan Shaqiri, who will represent Switzerland in a training camp ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024. The four-time World Cup veteran will join the Swiss Men's Nati as the team takes on Estonia at 1:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 4 at the Swissporarena in Lucerne, Switzerland. The team will then host Austria at 11:00 a.m. CT on Saturday, June 8 at AFG Arena in St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Additionally, Homegrown midfielder Sergio Oregel Jr. was called to represent the U-19 U.S. Men's Youth National Team at an upcoming training camp taking place in South America. Oregel records his second appearance with the U-19's, playing under Head Coach Michael Nsien. This will be the final training camp ahead of the 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Guanajuato, Mexico, which will determine the four nations that will represent the region at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

Chicago Fire FC II has two representatives departing for international duty as well. Fire II winger Omari Glasgow has been called to represent the Guyana Men's National Team for a pair of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Glasgow and the Golden Jaguars will face Panama on Thursday, June 6 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Five days later, Guyana will take on Belize on Tuesday, June 11 at 5 p.m. CT.

Also representing their home country will be David Tchetchao (Benin). Tchetchao and Les Guépards will be participating in FIFA World Cup qualifiers during the international break, with their opening match of the break taking place against Rwanda on Thursday, June 6 at 2 p.m. CT. Their second match will be against Nigeria on Monday, June 10 at 11 a.m. CT.

by the numbers

13 - With his 13th career MLS win on Saturday night, Chicagoland native Chris Brady surpassed former netminder Gaga Slonina for the most MLS wins by a Homegrown goalkeeper in Chicago Fire FC history. After recording three saves against the LA Galaxy, Brady now sits atop the all-time wins list for a Homegrown goalkeeper.

3 - With another goal on Saturday night, Designated Player Hugo Cuypers became the first Fire player this season to record goal contributions in three consecutive matches. Cuypers tallied an assist on midfielder Kellyn Acosta's game-tying goal at D.C. United on May 25, before notching goals in consecutive matches against Orlando City SC (May 29) and Houston Dynamo (June 1). The goal against Houston also marked the second time this season that Cuypers has scored in back-to-back contests, as the Belgian striker tallied his team-leading fifth goal of the campaign.

72 - Defender Carlos Terán started his sixth straight game of the regular season and his seventh overall on Saturday night against the Galaxy. With 72 appearances, Terán is one match away from tying Wilman Conde for the most all-time regular season appearances by a Colombian-born player in Fire history.

