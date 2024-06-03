Four Inter Miami CF Players to Represent Their Countries in Upcoming FIFA Window

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







During the upcoming FIFA international window, four Inter Miami CF players will represent the Club on the global stage with their respective national teams between June 3-11 for friendlies and national team camps, in preparation for the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 and 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games. Below, let's look at the players heading on international duty.

Lionel Messi - Argentina

The Inter Miami captain is set to join La Albiceleste for two friendlies. Argentina will play Ecuador on Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET, at Soldier Field in Chicago and against Guatemala on Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m. ET at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, as preparation for the team's participation in this summer's Copa America in the United States. Messi will enter these friendly matches as the nations all time scorer with 106 goals.

Messi and Argentina, the defending champions, will then begin their defense of the Copa América title with a match against Canada on Thursday, June 20 at 12 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

David Ruiz - Honduras

Homegrown midfielder and Academy product David Ruiz has been called up by the Honduras national team for the second time this year, participating in the team's first two World Cup qualifying fixtures ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Los Catrachos are set to face Cuba on Thursday, June 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET at the Estadio Nacional Chelato Uclés in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. Three days later they will play Bermuda on Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET at the Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Honduras will close the international break with a friendly fixture against Ecuador on Sunday, June 16 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Hartford, Connecticut at the Rentschler Field.

Matias Rojas - Paraguay

Attacker Matias Rojas has been called up to represent Paraguay during the upcoming FIFA window. La Albirroja will play three international friendlies this windows: against Peru on Friday, June 7, at 8:30 p.m. ET, at the El Estadio Monumental in Peru; the second against Chile on Tuesday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET at the Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Pradanos in Chile; and the final friendly against Panama on Sunday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama. These matches will serve as part of the team's preparation for its participation in this summer's CONMEBOL Copa America.

Benjamin Cremaschi - United States' Olympic Team

Midfielder Benjamin Cremaschi has been called to take part in a training camp with the U.S. Men's Olympic national team. The team will be holding the camp in Kansas City from June 3 to June 11 in preparation for the team's participation in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

During the duration of the camp, the Stars and Stripes will play two friendlies against Japan. The teams will face off first on Friday June 7, at 6 p.m. ET, at Compass Minerals National Performance Center and four days later on Tuesday, June 11, at 7 p.m. ET at Children's Mercy Park.

