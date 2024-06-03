San Diego FC Presents Summer of Soccer Watch Party Series Throughout San Diego

San Diego FC announced today their Summer of Soccer watch party series campaign to celebrate the love and passion for the sport in San Diego and highlight the city's local bar community.

For the next two months, the Club will be hosting watch parties to showcase soccer matches from around the world. SDFC's Summer of Soccer will kick off with the Mexican National Team vs. Bolivia match on Saturday, June 8. The series will also include watch parties for NWSL's San Diego Wave away matches, the UEFA Euro 2024 and the 2024 Copa America, among other international soccer matches

The Summer of Soccer watch party locations include North Park, Normal Heights, San Ysidro, La Mesa, Mission Beach and Downtown San Diego via the following participating bars: Fairplay, Novo Otay Ranch, Shakespeare Pub, The Local, Novo Mission Valley, Novo Imperial Beach, Hills Pub, O'Brien's Pub, Hoppy Daze, Sandbox PB and Nolita Hall.

The watch parties will feature halftime activations that will include bingo and Loteria games for those in attendance. Winners of these games will receive MLS Season Passes, cash and more. SDFC will also raffle off prizes throughout the event that include SDFC Summer of Soccer exclusive merchandise.

The SDFC Summer of Soccer schedule can be found below:

DATE MATCH TIME BAR NEIGHBORHOOD RSVP

Sat, 6/8 Mexico vs Brazil - Friendly 5:30 PM Novo Otay Ranch Otay Ranch RSVP to MEX vs BR A

Fri, 6/14 Germany vs Scotland - Euro 2024 Opening Match 3 PM Shakespeare Pub Mission Hills RSVP to GER vs SC O

Sat, 6/15 San Diego Wave vs Washington Spirit 4:30 PM TBA RSVP to Wave vs Spiri t

Thurs, 6/20 Argentina vs Canada - Copa America Opening Match 5 PM The Local Pacific Beach RSVP to ARG vs CA N

Sat, 6/22 Mexico vs Jamaica 6 PM Novo Mission Valley Mission Valley RSVP to MEX vs JA M

Sun, 6/23 USA vs Bolivia 3 PM Hills Pub La Mesa RSVP to USA vs BO L

Wed, 6/26 Mexico vs Venezuela 6 PM Novo Imperial Beach Imperial Beach RSVP to MEX vs VE N

Thurs, 6/27 USA vs Panama 3 PM Balboa Tap House Clairemont RSVP to USA vs PA N

Sun, 6/30 Mexico vs Ecuador 5 PM Hoppy Daze San Ysidro RSVP to MEX vs EC U

Mon, 7/1 USA vs Uruguay 6 PM Sandbox PB Pacific Beach RSVP to USA vs UR U

Sun, 7/14 Euro 2024 Final 12 PM TBA RSVP to Euro Fina l

Sun, 7/14 Copa America Final 5 PM TBA RSVP to Copa America Fina l

Interested in becoming a San Diego FC bar partner? Register here.

The schedule will be updated throughout the summer as more watch parties become available and can be found here.

For the latest news and Club updates, please visit www.sandiegofc.com, follow @SanDiegoFC on social media across all platforms and use the hashtag #SanDiegoFC, #WovenIntoOne, #18SomosUno.

