Austin FC Signs Danish Defender Mikkel Desler

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club has reached an agreement to sign Danish defender Mikkel Desler. Desler joins Austin FC on a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season, with an additional option for 2028. Desler will arrive in the United States pending receipt of his ITC and P-1 visa.

"When I first spoke with Rodolfo and he explained to me the project at Austin FC, I realized the chance to join the Club was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Desler. "I can't wait to get to Austin, meet my teammates and the fans, and play at Q2 Stadium for the first time."

Desler (pronounced "mick-kell dess-ler") arrives in Austin as a free agent signing, having most recently played for Toulouse FC. In his first season with Toulouse in 2021/2022, he was named to the Ligue 2 Team of the Year while playing an instrumental role in helping the team win the Ligue 2 title and earn promotion to Ligue 1, the highest level of professional soccer in France.

The following season, Desler and Toulouse won the Coupe de France, the country's most prestigious cup competition, and qualified for the UEFA Europa League. He went on to play 7 of Toulouse's 8 Europa League matches in 2023/2024, scoring in a knockout round match vs. SL Benfica and playing all 90 minutes of the team's 3-2 win over Liverpool FC.

"We're very happy to welcome Mikkel and his family to Austin," said Austin FC Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell. "He's an accomplished professional who has a lot of experience competing at an elite level in Europe, and he is sure to strengthen our options at outside back."

In total, Desler registered three (3) goals and nine (9) assists in 103 appearances across all competitions for Toulouse. Prior to joining Toulouse, Desler played for Odense BK in his native Denmark from 2014 to 2019, and FK Haugesund of the Norwegian topflight from 2019 to 2021, compiling over 300 appearances during his career to date.

Desler will occupy Senior and International designations on the Austin FC roster. Desler is the second player signed by Austin FC ahead of the summer transfer window, in addition to Ghanaian winger Osman Bukari. Both Desler and Bukari will be eligible to compete for Austin beginning July 18.

Transaction: Austin FC signs free agent defender Mikkel Desler to a three-and-a-half-year guaranteed contract through the end of the 2027 season, with an additional option for 2028.

Player Details:

Name: Mikkel Desler

Pronunciation: mick-el dess-ler

Position: Defender

Jersey Number: 3

Height: 6'0"

Date of Birth: February 19, 1995

Age: 29

Birthplace: Assens, Denmark

Nationality: Danish

Last club: Toulouse FC

How acquired: Signed as a free agent.

Roster Designations: Senior, International

