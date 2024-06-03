Atlanta United Part Ways with Head Coach Gonzalo Pineda

June 3, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United has dismissed head coach Gonzalo Pineda, the club announced today. Assistant Coach Rob Valentino will take over as interim head coach effectively immediately.

"We are grateful to Gonzalo for his commitment and dedication to the club over the last four seasons. He has been an exemplary ambassador for the organization, and we want to thank him for his contributions to the club," Atlanta United CEO and President Garth Lagerwey said. "We made this decision in an effort to move the team in a new direction. As we continue to evaluate all aspects of our sporting operation, Rob will have our full support to turn our season around in the second half."

Pineda joined Atlanta United in August of 2021. Over the course of four seasons, he led the club to a 34-34-29 record in league play.

Additionally, the club has also announced it has parted ways with assistant coaches Diego de la Torre and Eugenio Villazon. Goalkeeper coach Liam Curran will remain in his current role.

Valentino has been with Atlanta United since 2018 and has served in several roles, including

interim head coach during the 2021 season where he led the club to a 4-2-2 record. He originally joined the club as assistant coach for Atlanta United 2's inaugural season before being promoted to assistant coach with Atlanta United's First Team prior to the 2019 MLS season.

A global search for a new permanent head coach will commence tomorrow. There is no timetable for filling the role.

